6 picturesque places to go snowshoeing

Spring may be just around the corner, but there's still plenty of time left to snowshoe your way through some beautiful scenery. Here are six impressive trails where you can embark upon a leisurely or more challenging snowshoeing adventure.

Trillium Lake Loop Trail in Oregon

The views of Mount Hood are stunning from Lake Trillium (Image credit: samafoto / Getty Images)

When there's fresh snow at Trillium Lake blanketing the ground, trees and the looming silhouette of Mount Hood, it's enough to stop you in your tracks. This spectacular view is one of many reasons the four-mile Trillium Lake Winter Loop trail is popular with snowshoers and cross-country skiers. The trail is well-marked and relatively flat, making it an ideal place for newer snowshoers to test their footing.

Lincoln Woods Trail in New Hampshire

The Lincoln Woods Trail is in New Hampshire's White Mountains (Image credit: Rebecca Smith / Getty Images)

This riverside trail in the White Mountains is a gateway to the Pemigewasset Wilderness, and offers snowshoers a leisurely three-mile trek. A logging railroad used to go through the area, and you will encounter old railroad ties. There are some inclines, but none are too steep.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Pine Grove Trail in Ohio

Snowshoe past the oak trees on the Pine Grove Trail (Image credit: Daniel J. Grenier / Getty Images)

In the Cuyahoga Valley National Park you'll find the Pine Grove Trail, a loop that covers 3.5 miles. It winds its way through "hemlocks, oaks and dramatic ocean- and glacier-carved rock ledges," Outside said, and works for all snowshoeing skill levels. If you want to move quickly, you certainly can, but this trail is also perfect for a slow and steady pace.

Ross Creek Cedars Scenic Area in Montana

Snowshoeing through Ross Creek Cedars Scenic Area should be on every winter bucket list (Image credit: Roberto Moiola / Sysaworld / Getty Images)

You will want to carve out plenty of time for your trek across the Ross Creek Cedars Scenic Area, and not because the trail is long — it's only a 0.9 mile loop. But there is simply no way you can rush through the beautiful landscape, full of 1,000-year-old cedar trees standing tall and majestic. The trail also has several signs that provide information about the native plants and animals that live in Montana's Cabinet Mountains.

Mount Tallac Trail in South Lake Tahoe, California

The views from Lake Tallac are beautiful all year long (Image credit: Derek_Neumann / Getty Images)

This one is for expert snowshoers only. The trek up Mount Tallac is challenging in the snow, and at 9.6 miles out and back, you should plan on the journey taking up most of your day. As you make your way to the summit, you will pass by lakes and forest. The reward for all this hard work? The higher you get, the more breathtaking the landscape becomes. Once you reach the top, pat yourself on the back and take your time savoring the panoramic views of Lake Tahoe and the Desolation Wilderness.

Broad Meadow Brook Wildlife Sanctuary in Massachusetts

Snowshoeing is allowed at Broad Meadow Brook Wildlife Sanctuary when there is at least six inches of snow on the ground (Image credit: Anne08 / Getty Images)

At 435 acres, this is New England's largest urban wildlife sanctuary, boasting five miles of trails that meander through woods, fields, streams and marsh. Rabbits, deer, owls and frogs abound, and if you go down the Enchanted Forest Trail it might just feel like you are entering a fairy tale. The paths are "gradually graded," Boston Magazine said, making them "perfect for beginners — or anyone seeking a meditative walkabout through the winter elements."