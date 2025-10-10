Choose your own wellness adventure in Greater Palm Springs

It’s long been said that a trip to the desert will cure what ails you. The sunshine, warm weather and dry air have that effect. Doctors used to recommend their patients head to the Southern California desert, specifically the Greater Palm Springs area, to take advantage of its healing properties. Today, you can build your own wellness adventure or follow one of these four plans — no prescription necessary.

Savor a full spa experience at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa

A therapeutic massage is one of the treatments available at the Spa at Desert Springs (Image credit: JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa)

The beauty of JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, besides the perfectly manicured grounds, lake, sparkling pools and mountain views, is that guests never have to leave — everything they might want or need is on-site. That includes one of the property's centerpieces: the elegant, 38,000-square-foot Spa at Desert Springs.

Here, you can relax with a customized facial, rejuvenating massage or body scrub. Anyone who books a treatment receives access to the rest of the day spa, including the aromatic hammam, Finnish sauna, Turkish steam room, outdoor heated saltwater pool and state-of-the-art co-ed Wellness Lounge. The spacious room is filled with 15 adjustable chairs offering three different wellness experiences, including the zero-gravity Mind-Sync Loungers that use vibro-acoustic sound therapy to enhance sleep and reduce stress.

The best way to end the day is by returning to your room — for a real treat, book one of the palatial suites with a balcony — and taking a nap on the plush bed before heading to dinner at Mikado. Enjoy a flavorful teppanyaki dinner and a show, complete with a glass (or two) of sake. Because of the size of the resort, Mikado might be a bit of a hike from your room. In that case, reserve a spot on the boat that takes guests on a leisurely ride from the impressive lobby and drops them at the restaurant.

Soak in sacred mineral waters at Spa at Séc-he

The Spa at Séc-he lets visitors soak in ancient healing waters (Image credit: Visit Greater Palm Springs)

Mineral water has been boiling under downtown Palm Springs for centuries, used by Indigenous people for drinking, irrigation and sacred ceremonies. Today, the ancient spring is cared for by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, and the tribe allows others to enjoy the water’s healing properties at the Spa at Séc-he.

It travels up a pipeline, “absorbing minerals such as calcium, magnesium and sodium along the way,” and is then heated to 105 degrees Fahrenheit, the Los Angeles Times said. Several of the spa’s “pampering” treatments incorporate this water, which is said to increase circulation, lower inflammation and calm the skin, and it is also pumped into the private baths, where guests enjoy 15-minute soaks. This is a “dreamy” perk, as is having access to the menthol dry sauna, cold plunge, Vitamin C-infused showers and zero-gravity chairs.

Absorb a sound bath at the Integratron

Sound baths in the Integratron are known to be spiritual experiences (Image credit: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

The Integratron in Landers, topped by a 38-foot-high wooden dome, looks like a planetarium, but domes are not always what they seem. In the 1950s, George Van Tassel built the structure for the purpose of time travel and said its design was based on instructions sent telepathically from extraterrestrials. No screws, nails or metal were used in its creation, making it a “remarkable space to be inside,” said The Telegraph.

Now, the Integratron is open for sound baths, an immersive experience involving deep sound vibrations said to reduce pain, stress and anxiety and promote introspection. Quartz singing bowls are played, each targeting a different body part, and because of the structure’s shape, the acoustics are incredible. Participants say the sound moves through their bodies, leading to feelings of being “blissed out” and “brand-new.”

Sync with nature on a hike

If you’re lucky, you might see desert bighorn sheep in Indian Canyons (Image credit: Visit Greater Palm Springs)

For many, wellness involves spending time walking in the great outdoors; their battery recharged by being in the sun, connecting with the Earth. Opportunities are plentiful in Palm Springs, where there are hundreds of miles of trails for all skill levels. Indian Canyons is “renowned” for its “diverse” paths, including “easy nature walks” and “steep climbs,” said Locale Magazine. During the spring, winter runoff from the mountains fills the streams, and you can hear the waterfalls in Palm Canyon before you see them tumbling onto the rocks below.

When temperatures are blazing, relief is a tram ride away. The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway lifts visitors up to Mount San Jacinto State Park, a refreshing 8,600 feet above the valley (this can result in temps 30 degrees cooler). In this “pristine” Alpine wilderness, expect to see a "variety of critters, woodpeckers, eagles and deer,” said Palm Springs Life. There are 50 miles of trails, including the 1.5-mile Desert View Trail along a gently-winding path. A more challenging trek awaits on the 4.5-mile Round Valley Loop, featuring an ascent through “towering Jeffrey pines and massive granite formations” and past “metates carved into rocks” by Indigenous people thousands of years ago.

Catherine Garcia was a guest of JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa