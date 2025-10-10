Choose your own wellness adventure in Greater Palm Springs
Hit the spa, try a sound bath or take a hike
It’s long been said that a trip to the desert will cure what ails you. The sunshine, warm weather and dry air have that effect. Doctors used to recommend their patients head to the Southern California desert, specifically the Greater Palm Springs area, to take advantage of its healing properties. Today, you can build your own wellness adventure or follow one of these four plans — no prescription necessary.
Savor a full spa experience at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
The beauty of JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, besides the perfectly manicured grounds, lake, sparkling pools and mountain views, is that guests never have to leave — everything they might want or need is on-site. That includes one of the property's centerpieces: the elegant, 38,000-square-foot Spa at Desert Springs.
Here, you can relax with a customized facial, rejuvenating massage or body scrub. Anyone who books a treatment receives access to the rest of the day spa, including the aromatic hammam, Finnish sauna, Turkish steam room, outdoor heated saltwater pool and state-of-the-art co-ed Wellness Lounge. The spacious room is filled with 15 adjustable chairs offering three different wellness experiences, including the zero-gravity Mind-Sync Loungers that use vibro-acoustic sound therapy to enhance sleep and reduce stress.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The best way to end the day is by returning to your room — for a real treat, book one of the palatial suites with a balcony — and taking a nap on the plush bed before heading to dinner at Mikado. Enjoy a flavorful teppanyaki dinner and a show, complete with a glass (or two) of sake. Because of the size of the resort, Mikado might be a bit of a hike from your room. In that case, reserve a spot on the boat that takes guests on a leisurely ride from the impressive lobby and drops them at the restaurant.
Soak in sacred mineral waters at Spa at Séc-he
Mineral water has been boiling under downtown Palm Springs for centuries, used by Indigenous people for drinking, irrigation and sacred ceremonies. Today, the ancient spring is cared for by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, and the tribe allows others to enjoy the water’s healing properties at the Spa at Séc-he.
It travels up a pipeline, “absorbing minerals such as calcium, magnesium and sodium along the way,” and is then heated to 105 degrees Fahrenheit, the Los Angeles Times said. Several of the spa’s “pampering” treatments incorporate this water, which is said to increase circulation, lower inflammation and calm the skin, and it is also pumped into the private baths, where guests enjoy 15-minute soaks. This is a “dreamy” perk, as is having access to the menthol dry sauna, cold plunge, Vitamin C-infused showers and zero-gravity chairs.
Absorb a sound bath at the Integratron
The Integratron in Landers, topped by a 38-foot-high wooden dome, looks like a planetarium, but domes are not always what they seem. In the 1950s, George Van Tassel built the structure for the purpose of time travel and said its design was based on instructions sent telepathically from extraterrestrials. No screws, nails or metal were used in its creation, making it a “remarkable space to be inside,” said The Telegraph.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Now, the Integratron is open for sound baths, an immersive experience involving deep sound vibrations said to reduce pain, stress and anxiety and promote introspection. Quartz singing bowls are played, each targeting a different body part, and because of the structure’s shape, the acoustics are incredible. Participants say the sound moves through their bodies, leading to feelings of being “blissed out” and “brand-new.”
Sync with nature on a hike
For many, wellness involves spending time walking in the great outdoors; their battery recharged by being in the sun, connecting with the Earth. Opportunities are plentiful in Palm Springs, where there are hundreds of miles of trails for all skill levels. Indian Canyons is “renowned” for its “diverse” paths, including “easy nature walks” and “steep climbs,” said Locale Magazine. During the spring, winter runoff from the mountains fills the streams, and you can hear the waterfalls in Palm Canyon before you see them tumbling onto the rocks below.
When temperatures are blazing, relief is a tram ride away. The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway lifts visitors up to Mount San Jacinto State Park, a refreshing 8,600 feet above the valley (this can result in temps 30 degrees cooler). In this “pristine” Alpine wilderness, expect to see a "variety of critters, woodpeckers, eagles and deer,” said Palm Springs Life. There are 50 miles of trails, including the 1.5-mile Desert View Trail along a gently-winding path. A more challenging trek awaits on the 4.5-mile Round Valley Loop, featuring an ascent through “towering Jeffrey pines and massive granite formations” and past “metates carved into rocks” by Indigenous people thousands of years ago.
Catherine Garcia was a guest of JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
Trump’s deportations are starting to impact how we eat
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The Department of Labor’s admission that immigration raids have affected America’s food supplies reopens a longstanding debate
-
Hungary’s Krasznahorkai wins Nobel for literature
Speed Read László Krasznahorkai is the author of acclaimed novels like ‘The Melancholy of Resistance’ and ‘Satantango’
-
Trump DOJ indicts New York AG Letitia James
Speed Read New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted as Trump’s Justice Department pursues charges against his political opponents
-
A Taylor Swift analysis, the digital-addiction solution plus what it means to be a gay Black artist — all in October books
The Week Recommends This month's new releases include ‘Taylor’s Version’ by Stephanie Burt, ‘Enshittification’ by Cory Doctorow and ‘Minor Black Figures’ by Brandon Taylor
-
The Finest Hotel in Kabul: a ‘haunting’ history of modern Afghanistan
The Week Recommends Lyse Doucet’s sensitively written work traces over 50 years of Kabul’s ‘Inter-Con’ hotel
-
8 of the best ‘cozy crime’ series of all time
The Week Recommends Murder mysteries don’t necessarily have to make us miserable, and these shows have perfected a feel-good crime formula
-
One great cookbook: ‘The Woks of Life’
The Week Recommends A family’s opinionated, reliable take on all kinds of Chinese cooking
-
The 5 best mob movies of all time
The Week Recommends If you don’t like a good gangster flick, just fuhgeddaboudit
-
9 haunted hotels where things definitely go bump in the night
The Week Recommends Don’t fear these spirited spots. Embrace them.
-
The 5 best zombie TV shows of all time
The Week Recommends For undead aficionados, the age of abundance has truly arrived
-
Pucker up with these 8 soothing lip balms and treatments
The Week Recommends Don’t pout — these lip salves offer hydration and shine