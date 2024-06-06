Vermont becomes first state to make fossil fuel companies pay for climate change

The 'climate superfund' law is the first of its kind in the United States

Flooding in Montpelier, Vermont, in 2023
Deadly flooding in Montpelier, Vermont, in 2023 has been linked to climate change
(Image credit: John Tully for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

Vermont has just passed a groundbreaking new law to deal with the effects of climate change — by going after the organizations it holds responsible. Legislators in the Green Mountain State recently passed a climate action bill that will seek financial compensation from oil companies that emit large quantities of fossil fuels. 

The bill, Vermont S.259, is commonly being called the "Climate Superfund Act," and was enacted by both chambers of the state legislature. Gov. Phil Scott (R) allowed it to pass by his desk without a signature nor a veto, meaning that the bill will automatically take effect. Scott did not seem too keen on the idea of the bill, seemingly brushing it off as too difficult a task. However, in a note to Vermont's Senate secretary, he wrote that he "[understands] the desire to seek funding to mitigate the effects of climate change that has hurt our state in so many ways," especially given that Vermont dealt with deadly, climate-caused flooding last year.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Climate Change Environmental News United States Vermont Why Everyone's Talking About
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸