6 inviting homes with event spaces

Orange, Va.

Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Edgewood Farm sits on 453 acres that include an antique party barn, a bridal suite, a pavilion, and three guest dwellings, as well as a pool. Built in 1853 and later expanded, the main five-bedroom Federalist-style home includes crown molding, wood floors, a sunroom, an eat-in country kitchen, and formal dining rooms.

About 90 minutes from Washington, D.C., the property spans pastures and woods, with two stocked ponds and river frontage. $5,575,000. Alex Webel, Hall and Hall, (434) 989-1199

Santa Rosa, Calif.

On more than 6 acres in Sonoma County, amid vineyards and wineries and bordering a nature preserve, Maison Rustique has a refurbished entertainment barn and a bar next to a pool, grilling area, and pool house.

The three-bedroom 2023 modern farmhouse features a chef’s kitchen, a walk-in pantry, and a primary suite with a soaker tub. Outside are a creek, a guesthouse, and a four-car garage topped by a yoga studio and gym. $4,850,000. Brian White, California Outdoor Properties, (707) 953-3807

Shelburne, Vt.

This 2004 shingled contemporary has a heated six-car garage readily convertible into an event space, as well as an airstrip, Lake Champlain frontage, and a guest apartment. The five-bedroom includes a vaulted great room with a wall of paned windows and a fireplace, and a kitchen with a Sub Zero fridge.

Central Park co-designer Frederick Law Olmsted did the original landscaping on the more than 22-acre property, which offers hardwood trees and views of the Adirondacks. $7,950,000. Wade Weathers, LandVest/Christie’s International Real Estate, (802) 238-6362

Remsen, N.Y.

Tucked into the foothills of the Adirondacks overlooking Hinckley Lake, this furnished, multi-dwelling property includes a 7,700-square-foot

venue space with a catering kitchen and suite, plus five homes. The main five-bedroom colonial has a stone fireplace, water views, a new kitchen, and a pool.

The 12-acre estate also includes 300 feet of shoreline, a barn,

and an equipment garage. Utica is about 25 minutes away. $6,900,000. Dawn Timm, Timm Associates Sotheby’s International Realty, (315) 369-3951

Philo, Calif.

The Wild Iris Retreat, a vineyard residence and venue in Mendocino County, has three updated homes, an entertainment pavilion, a pool, and a spa. The main home, a four-bedroom cottage, has a stone fireplace, muraled ceilings, a kitchen with an apron sink, and a wood stove.

The 301-acre property includes pinot vineyards, two creeks, orchards, and meadows. San Francisco is about two and a half hours away. $5,500,000. Kevin McDonald, Sotheby’s International Realty—Wine Country—Sonoma Brokerage, (707) 391-3382

Veedersburg, Ind.

Built in 1920, the Gala Barn venue in western Indiana features a converted barn with a loft, bars, baths, party decor, and an adjacent deck and brick silo. It shares the lot with a five-bedroom open-plan farmhouse.

The more than 15-acre property includes a chicken coop, a corncrib barn, a workshop, a garden, and dirt bike trails. The sandstone ravines of Turkey Run State Park are about a 20 minute drive. $550,000. Cathy Russell, @properties/Christie’s International Real Estate, (765) 426-7000