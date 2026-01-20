6 inviting homes with event spaces
Featuring a Vermont compound with an airstrip and Virginia farm with a party barn
Orange, Va.
Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Edgewood Farm sits on 453 acres that include an antique party barn, a bridal suite, a pavilion, and three guest dwellings, as well as a pool. Built in 1853 and later expanded, the main five-bedroom Federalist-style home includes crown molding, wood floors, a sunroom, an eat-in country kitchen, and formal dining rooms.
About 90 minutes from Washington, D.C., the property spans pastures and woods, with two stocked ponds and river frontage. $5,575,000. Alex Webel, Hall and Hall, (434) 989-1199
Santa Rosa, Calif.
On more than 6 acres in Sonoma County, amid vineyards and wineries and bordering a nature preserve, Maison Rustique has a refurbished entertainment barn and a bar next to a pool, grilling area, and pool house.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The three-bedroom 2023 modern farmhouse features a chef’s kitchen, a walk-in pantry, and a primary suite with a soaker tub. Outside are a creek, a guesthouse, and a four-car garage topped by a yoga studio and gym. $4,850,000. Brian White, California Outdoor Properties, (707) 953-3807
Shelburne, Vt.
This 2004 shingled contemporary has a heated six-car garage readily convertible into an event space, as well as an airstrip, Lake Champlain frontage, and a guest apartment. The five-bedroom includes a vaulted great room with a wall of paned windows and a fireplace, and a kitchen with a Sub Zero fridge.
Central Park co-designer Frederick Law Olmsted did the original landscaping on the more than 22-acre property, which offers hardwood trees and views of the Adirondacks. $7,950,000. Wade Weathers, LandVest/Christie’s International Real Estate, (802) 238-6362
Remsen, N.Y.
Tucked into the foothills of the Adirondacks overlooking Hinckley Lake, this furnished, multi-dwelling property includes a 7,700-square-foot
venue space with a catering kitchen and suite, plus five homes. The main five-bedroom colonial has a stone fireplace, water views, a new kitchen, and a pool.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The 12-acre estate also includes 300 feet of shoreline, a barn,
and an equipment garage. Utica is about 25 minutes away. $6,900,000. Dawn Timm, Timm Associates Sotheby’s International Realty, (315) 369-3951
Philo, Calif.
The Wild Iris Retreat, a vineyard residence and venue in Mendocino County, has three updated homes, an entertainment pavilion, a pool, and a spa. The main home, a four-bedroom cottage, has a stone fireplace, muraled ceilings, a kitchen with an apron sink, and a wood stove.
The 301-acre property includes pinot vineyards, two creeks, orchards, and meadows. San Francisco is about two and a half hours away. $5,500,000. Kevin McDonald, Sotheby’s International Realty—Wine Country—Sonoma Brokerage, (707) 391-3382
Veedersburg, Ind.
Built in 1920, the Gala Barn venue in western Indiana features a converted barn with a loft, bars, baths, party decor, and an adjacent deck and brick silo. It shares the lot with a five-bedroom open-plan farmhouse.
The more than 15-acre property includes a chicken coop, a corncrib barn, a workshop, a garden, and dirt bike trails. The sandstone ravines of Turkey Run State Park are about a 20 minute drive. $550,000. Cathy Russell, @properties/Christie’s International Real Estate, (765) 426-7000
-
Film review: ‘The Choral’
Feature Ralph Fiennes plays a demanding aesthete
-
Political cartoons for January 19
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Greenland tariffs, fighting the Fed, and more
-
Spain’s deadly high-speed train crash
The Explainer The country experienced its worst rail accident since 2013, with the death toll of 39 ‘not yet final’
-
Film review: ‘The Choral’
Feature Ralph Fiennes plays a demanding aesthete
-
Exploring ancient forests on three continents
The Week Recommends Reconnecting with historic nature across the world
-
Ultimate pasta alla Norma
The Week Recommends White miso and eggplant enrich the flavour of this classic pasta dish
-
Woman in Mind: a ‘triumphant’ revival of Alan Ayckbourn’s dark comedy
The Week Recommends Sheridan Smith and Romesh Ranganathan dazzle in ‘bitterly funny farce’
-
Properties of the week: impressive ski chalets
The Week Recommends Featuring stunning properties in France and Austria
-
The Curious Case of Mike Lynch: an ‘excellent, meticulously researched’ biography
The Week Recommends Katie Prescott’s book examines Lynch’s life and business dealings, along with his ‘terrible’ end
-
Can You Keep a Secret? Dawn French’s new comedy is a ‘surprising treat’
The Week Recommends Warm, funny show about an insurance scam is ‘beautifully performed’
-
Hamnet: a ‘slick weepie’ released in time for Oscar glory?
Talking Point Heartbreaking adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel has a ‘strangely smooth’ surface