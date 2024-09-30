5 best hotels for quiet travel

Shhhh. Do you hear that? No? Good. At these destinations, tranquility prevails, drawing travelers looking for serenity, not a party. Staying at a quiet hotel or wellness retreat, away from all of life's distractions, ensures you get the R&R you need and return home invigorated.

Ananda in the Himalayas, India

The long trek to Ananda in the Himalayas is well worth it (Image credit: Ananda in the Himalayas)

A holistic wellness retreat spread across 100 acres, Ananda in the Himalayas makes a striking first impression. Once a palace estate, it sits "perched on a lushly forested mountainside," Vogue said, high above the Rishikesh Valley, with elegant guest rooms and suites. At the heart of Ananda is its Ayurveda program, with guests on a "bespoke schedule" of everything from massages to yoga to physiotherapy to mental health therapy. The entire premise of Ananda is ensuring that guests are treated for what ails them, whether it is stress or sleep issues, with an emphasis on "taking the learnings you've made about yourself, your mind and your body with you when you leave."

D Maris Bay, Turkey

D Maris Bay is a Turkish delight (Image credit: D Maris Bay)

At D Maris Bay on Turkey's Turquoise Coast, you are literally surrounded by nature. There are rolling and rocky hills, tall pine forests, coves, bays, olive groves and beaches — five of them. One is Silence Beach, an adults-only stretch of sand where music and loud noises are not allowed. One of the property's highlights is its spa and group fitness classes. A holistic sculpt and strength class "balanced my brain and nervous system, returning me to a state of rare equilibrium before I trotted home," said Florence Reeves-White in Women's Health. Some classes are conducted outside, with views of the Aegean Sea and local wildlife like Eleonora falcons and caracals.

Hotel Three Sixty, Costa Rica

The infinity pool at Hotel Three Sixty overlooks the treetops and coastline (Image credit: Hotel Three Sixty)

This is the very definition of a hidden paradise. A 12-villa adults-only resort tucked away in the Ojochal rainforest, expect to see more scarlet macaws, monkeys and toucans here than people. The only item on the agenda is ensuring you feel relaxed, and that could be through soaking up the "breathtaking views of the cerulean South Pacific Ocean from the property's infinity pool" or indulging in a "unique treatment at the nature-inspired Jungle Spa," Forbes said. Take advantage of the secluded tropical surroundings by booking a private session on the outdoor yoga deck and taking a wildlife walk along the nature trails.

Quintessence Hotel, Anguilla

Enjoy a quiet meal above Long Bay Beach at Quintessence Hotel (Image credit: Quintessence Hotel)

It is easy to feel like you have the graceful Quintessence Hotel all to yourself. Overlooking the white sands and crystalline water of Long Bay Beach and at least a 15-minute walk from the nearest property, this nine-room villa accommodates no more than 18 people, giving everyone enough room to move around freely. While you will want to spend time in the sun and exploring the grounds, plan on staying in as well. The rooms are "spacious, opulent and uniquely designed," the Forbes Travel Guide said, filled with antiques, Haitian artwork and "decor in brilliant hues of blue, green, red and yellow, which captures the essence of Caribbean luxury."

Saratoga Arms, New York

One way to enjoy some peace and quiet at the Saratoga Arms is by reading a book in bed (Image credit: Saratoga Arms)

The Saratoga Arms offers all the elements necessary to tune out the world and get a good night's rest. This historic boutique hotel in Saratoga Springs gives guests the option of booking the Deep Sleep Package, which includes working with the concierge team to ensure their room is optimized for slumber. The right pillows and blanket are waiting upon arrival, along with a curated sleep kit containing a white noise machine, essential oil diffuser, weighted sleep mask, Loop Quiet ear plugs, Laneige Midnight to Morning face and lip masks, and melatonin sleep gummies. This calm environment leads to a restorative night's sleep and deep feeling of tranquility throughout your stay.