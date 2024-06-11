Silent travel: life-changing or just another wellness fad?

Silence is hard to come by – especially if you live in a city. Whether it's the dull, thumping bass drifting up from your neighbour's speaker or yet another yowling catfight outside your window, finding a moment of peace and quiet often feels just out of reach. Even when you do find yourself in an unexpected moment of silence, it's tempting to fill the void with the latest episode of your favourite podcast. But what if you're on a quest to escape these distractions? Enter silent travel.

In recent years, there's been an explosion of secluded retreats cropping up, offering guests the chance to cut themselves off completely from the outside world. The benefits sound enticing: lower stress levels, improved concentration and better sleep are among the many potential draws. In a world where a TikTok trend encouraging "silent walking" (or taking a stroll without headphones while paying attention to your surroundings) went viral at the end of last year, it starts to make sense why these retreats are booming.

Silent retreats have their roots in Vipassana – an ancient Buddhist practice that began gaining widespread popularity in the 1950s. The meditation technique, which translates as 'seeing things as they really are', involves a strict code of discipline that includes observing a vow of silence and abstaining from any sex or intoxicants. By removing these distractions, in theory it becomes possible to gain a deeper connection with mind and body, and ultimately reach enlightenment.

A note of warning here from Tasha Kleeman in Conde Nast Traveller: "silent retreats are not an uncomplicated force for good". As with so many wellness trends, these experiences "run the risk of appropriating the cultures they draw inspiration from" by reducing deeply spiritual practices to a one-size-fits-all approach that can be neatly packaged into a retreat with a hefty price tag. Ultimately, advised Kleeman, it's important to do your research and "make sure you know what you're signing yourself up for" before you go.

Silent meditation isn't without risks. A recent podcast from the special investigations team at the Financial Times, Untold: The Retreat, explores the harrowing testimony of people who experienced psychosis and hallucinations after attending intensive 10-day Vipassana silent retreats as part of the Goenka network.

If that sounds alarming, don't panic; silent retreats come in all sorts of forms, from relatively laid-back silent walking tours to more advanced multi-week trips. Here are a few options to try in a series of incredible locations across the world, from Iceland's thermal springs to the lush forests of Costa Rica.

Gaia House, UK

If you're looking for a luxury retreat, Gaia House probably isn't for you, said Kleeman in Conde Nast Traveller. But if you're open to a challenge, already know a fair bit about meditation and want to experience totally uninterrupted silence, "it might just change your life". Located in the rolling green hills of South Devon, the centre offers a range of year-round silent retreats from weekends to week-long experiences, either solo or in groups.

Moulin de Chaves, France

Once a Zen monastery, this riverside meditation centre near the village of Cubjac, France, is an "idyllic place to retreat from the world", said Jane Dunford in The Guardian. Accommodations are split between the "beautiful" main house and pre-erected tents in the grounds, with bedding provided. Many of the retreats are run by Moulin founders Martin and Gail Aylward, and healthy vegetarian meals are provided throughout guests' stays.

Hvammsvik Hot Springs, Iceland

If you're completely new to the world of silent travel, Hvammsvik is a good starting point. Just a 45-minute drive from Reykjavik, this beginner-friendly, one-day retreat is ideal for "fitting into a wider itinerary across the Nordic isle", said Alicia Miller in the London Evening Standard. The retreat includes body scanning, a mindful walk, and restorative yoga and meditation sessions. Best of all, it ends with a dip in the thermal hot springs.

PachaMama, Costa Rica

This spiritual eco-village is located in the "lush forested Pacific coastline of Nicoya" within one of the planet's Blue Zones – a region where people live exceptionally long, healthy lives. The stunning surroundings "only heighten the sense of peace and wellbeing" at PachaMama, said Miller, and the village runs regular silent retreats that conclude with a sweat lodge session down by the river.

Vipassana, China

"What do Oprah Winfrey, Jack Dorsey and Gwyneth Paltrow all have in common?" asked Khoa Tran in Tatler Asia. "They've all done the Vipassana 10-day retreat – the Holy Grail of silent retreats." The Hong Kong centre, located on South Lantau island, offers these intensive retreats throughout the year. Be prepared for the strict rules: mobile phones are banned and meditation sessions run from 4am and finish at 9.30pm (you're not allowed to read or write, either).