7 hotels known for impeccable service
Your wish is their command
“At your service” really means something when you hear it at these hotels. Each one is known for offering exquisite hospitality, with talented teams that go above and beyond to impress grateful guests.
Capella Bangkok, Thailand
This “hush-hush hideaway” offers a “sleek and ultra-private” escape on the edge of the Chao Phraya River, said Condé Nast Traveler. Rooms have “heaps of space” and “fabulous” views, with select accommodations that include a private plunge pool. Each room is also assigned a Capella Culturist dedicated to ensuring guests fill their days with special experiences. That might mean booking a “meditation session with a monk from a nearby temple” or arranging a “chef-led street-food tour.”
Grand Velas Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Offering “unparalleled” service is a hallmark of the all-inclusive Grand Velas Riviera Maya, said Travel and Leisure. Every guest has a personal concierge they can “text at any time,” either with questions or to set up activities, dinner reservations, housekeeping and taxis. There are also “specialized” staffers to assist parents and guests at the pool and spa, “actively” helping by delivering drinks and snacks and moving umbrellas. Grand Velas Riviera Maya blends “old-world elegance” with “first-class luxury,” and the spacious rooms and hotel common spaces feel “upscale and chic without being stuffy.”
La Maison Favart, Paris
As one of the “prettiest — and wittiest — hotels around,” La Maison Favart in the 2nd Arrondissement “might be as close as you’ll get to heaven on Earth,” said Time Out. The “endlessly photographable” rooms are “sophisticated” with an “unapologetically feminine touch,” and many have views of the Opéra Comique. The 24-hour concierge team provides tailored hospitality, working with guests before they arrive at the property to ensure a perfect stay, and once a month posts a blog on the hotel’s website with restaurant, activity and experience recommendations.
The Leela Palace Jaipur, India
You can’t help but feel like royalty at The Leela Palace Jaipur, and that’s not just because of its grand nature. From arrival to departure, guests receive spectacular service that is “seamless and professional,” said The Independent. It starts by being greeted with “drinks and flowers,” and throughout your stay staff will continue to surprise you with special, personalized treats left in the room (once they find out what precisely you enjoy, expect to find it waiting for you). This is part of the regal hotel’s “classic Indian charm” and why so many guests are return visitors.
The Mark, New York City
At the glamorous Mark on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, the service is “razor-sharp and friendly,” said The Times of London, and “small, innovative touches” like the “posh” Haute Dog Stand and express shoeshine from John Lobb “propel the Mark to the top of its game.” The concierge team is led by Maria Wittorp, who often tells guests, “Our only limitation is your imagination.” They can set up just about anything, including a private Gilded Age Mansion Tour and Champagne-soaked after-hours shopping trips on Madison Avenue.
San Ysidro Ranch, Montecito, California
Ask, and you shall receive. Guests at the historic San Ysidro Ranch are encouraged to make the most out of their stay and let staff know their needs, whether it is wanting a private boat charter or a special dinner inside the stunning wine cellar. The “five-star service” is one highlight of this “top-tier” retreat, where the beautiful gardens are “impeccably groomed” and visitors stay in “thoughtfully decorated” cottages, said Sunset. The attention to detail, right down to the customized letterhead waiting for guests in their bungalows, makes San Ysidro Ranch a “legendary” spot.
Royal Mansour Marrakech, Morocco
Every riad at this Marrakech “icon” comes with round-the-clock access to a personal butler happy to secure reservations, arrange tours and fetch necessities, said Condé Nast Traveler. In an “interesting” twist, staff move through the property through a network of “hidden tunnels and elevators,” which lets them respond to requests in a “magically discreet fashion.” This is exactly what you’d expect at such an “opulent” hotel, where “no detail was overlooked, from the sumptuous stucco work to manicured walled gardens.”
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
