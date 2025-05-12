Splish, splash is just the beginning when you have everything you need for a rollicking pool party

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

All you need for a pool party is a pool and some people — technically. Still, everyone wants a gathering that guests will remember long after the summer melts into fall. Line up these eight items, and that is exactly the kind of bash you'll be throwing.

BenQ GS50 Outdoor Projector

Watching a movie outside is always a kick (Image credit: BenQ)

This splash-resistant projector helps your pool party easily transition into movie night. The lightweight device delivers "super clear" visuals and sharp sound that "gets loud enough that you feel like you're in a movie theater," Travel and Leisure said. It runs for up to two hours on battery, and there is a cord to plug in if you want to have a movie marathon. Point the projector at a blank wall or white sheet, or pair it with the Elite Screens Yard Master 2 Screen, which "boosts the brightness" of the video, Better Homes & Gardens said. (BenQ GS50 outdoor Projector: $649, £490.08, Amazon; Elite Screens Yard Master 2 Screen: $163, £123, Amazon)

BOTE Inflatable Hangout Sling Chair

Float the day away in this cozy sling chair (Image credit: BOTE)

Good luck getting your guests to slip out of this ultra comfortable sling chair. Weighing less than six pounds, the U-shaped float inflates easily and boasts impressive features like magnetic drink holders that ensure your bottles and cans stay put. The foam padding adds to the experience, providing body support throughout the day. Each chair comes with a repair kit, hand pump and mesh carrying sling. ($225, £169.91, BOTE)

Cuisinart Snow Cone Maker

Snow cones are a quintessential summer treat (Image credit: Cuisinart)

Cuisinart's "easy-to-use" snow cone machine works quickly, Food & Wine said, grinding enough ice for four treats in under one minute. The ice lands in a drawer you can pull out, for mess-free access, and produces a "crunchy" texture. If you plan on employing a snow cone machine at all your events, this one is a "nice, affordable option." ($60, £45.31, Amazon)

Fender x Teufel Rockster Go2 speaker

This powerful Fender x Teufel collaboration offers crystal-clear sound (Image credit: Fender x Teufel)

Keep the music going all party long with this waterproof, lightweight Bluetooth speaker. Fender and Teufel are both trusted audio brands, and this sleek portable speaker offers "gorgeous aesthetics" and "balanced, clear" sound for the price, Tom's Guide said. One charge ensures about 28 hours of battery life. ($100, £74.58, Amazon)

Funboy Leisure Island floating hammock

Grab a pal or two and get floating (Image credit: Funboy)

Now this is how you lounge. Funboy's water hammock is spacious, with a removable backrest for extra support and a large mesh area that allows the water to come up and cool you off.

Made of heavy duty inflatable material, this chic float has room for the whole gang — it can hold up to four adults, or 600 pounds total. ($700, £527.84, Funboy)

Loftek Glowing Ball Lights

An illuminated pool looks beautiful at night (Image credit: Loftek)

These glowing, floating balls add a pop of color and light to your party. Using a remote, you can change the color to one of 16 options and also alter the brightness of each ball. Select from a variety of sizes, starting at 6 inches up to 20 inches. Each LED ball is rechargeable using a USB cable. (Starting at $28, £21.14, Amazon)

Poza Inflatable Gold Floating Cooler

Poza's floating cooler has pizzazz (Image credit: Poza)

This floating confetti-filled cooler is a "showstopper," Travel and Leisure said, allowing partiers to "fill up on canapés and snacks without leaving the water." Made of tear-resistant PVC and available in a "range of sparkly metallic colors," the cooler has eight holders of various sizes for ice, cans, bottles, snacks, phones and speakers. ($18, £13.59, Amazon)

Watermelon Ball

Watermelon Ball is a fun pool activity for adults and kids (Image credit: Watermelon Ball)

Throw it, kick it, bounce it — the Watermelon Ball does it all underwater. An activity that everyone can join in on is vital for a pool party, and the bouyant Watermelon Ball, which floats the same way the actual fruit does, fits the bill. Just load it with water, and let the games begin. ($25, £18.88, Amazon)