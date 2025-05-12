Splish, splash is just the beginning when you have everything you need for a rollicking pool party
Fire up the snow cone machine, and turn on that outdoor movie projector
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.
All you need for a pool party is a pool and some people — technically. Still, everyone wants a gathering that guests will remember long after the summer melts into fall. Line up these eight items, and that is exactly the kind of bash you'll be throwing.
BenQ GS50 Outdoor Projector
This splash-resistant projector helps your pool party easily transition into movie night. The lightweight device delivers "super clear" visuals and sharp sound that "gets loud enough that you feel like you're in a movie theater," Travel and Leisure said. It runs for up to two hours on battery, and there is a cord to plug in if you want to have a movie marathon. Point the projector at a blank wall or white sheet, or pair it with the Elite Screens Yard Master 2 Screen, which "boosts the brightness" of the video, Better Homes & Gardens said. (BenQ GS50 outdoor Projector: $649, £490.08, Amazon; Elite Screens Yard Master 2 Screen: $163, £123, Amazon)
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
BOTE Inflatable Hangout Sling Chair
Good luck getting your guests to slip out of this ultra comfortable sling chair. Weighing less than six pounds, the U-shaped float inflates easily and boasts impressive features like magnetic drink holders that ensure your bottles and cans stay put. The foam padding adds to the experience, providing body support throughout the day. Each chair comes with a repair kit, hand pump and mesh carrying sling. ($225, £169.91, BOTE)
Cuisinart Snow Cone Maker
Cuisinart's "easy-to-use" snow cone machine works quickly, Food & Wine said, grinding enough ice for four treats in under one minute. The ice lands in a drawer you can pull out, for mess-free access, and produces a "crunchy" texture. If you plan on employing a snow cone machine at all your events, this one is a "nice, affordable option." ($60, £45.31, Amazon)
Fender x Teufel Rockster Go2 speaker
Keep the music going all party long with this waterproof, lightweight Bluetooth speaker. Fender and Teufel are both trusted audio brands, and this sleek portable speaker offers "gorgeous aesthetics" and "balanced, clear" sound for the price, Tom's Guide said. One charge ensures about 28 hours of battery life. ($100, £74.58, Amazon)
Funboy Leisure Island floating hammock
Now this is how you lounge. Funboy's water hammock is spacious, with a removable backrest for extra support and a large mesh area that allows the water to come up and cool you off.
Made of heavy duty inflatable material, this chic float has room for the whole gang — it can hold up to four adults, or 600 pounds total. ($700, £527.84, Funboy)
Loftek Glowing Ball Lights
These glowing, floating balls add a pop of color and light to your party. Using a remote, you can change the color to one of 16 options and also alter the brightness of each ball. Select from a variety of sizes, starting at 6 inches up to 20 inches. Each LED ball is rechargeable using a USB cable. (Starting at $28, £21.14, Amazon)
Poza Inflatable Gold Floating Cooler
This floating confetti-filled cooler is a "showstopper," Travel and Leisure said, allowing partiers to "fill up on canapés and snacks without leaving the water." Made of tear-resistant PVC and available in a "range of sparkly metallic colors," the cooler has eight holders of various sizes for ice, cans, bottles, snacks, phones and speakers. ($18, £13.59, Amazon)
Watermelon Ball
Throw it, kick it, bounce it — the Watermelon Ball does it all underwater. An activity that everyone can join in on is vital for a pool party, and the bouyant Watermelon Ball, which floats the same way the actual fruit does, fits the bill. Just load it with water, and let the games begin. ($25, £18.88, Amazon)
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
What's wrong with America's air traffic control systems?
Today's Big Question The radios and radar keep going out at Newark International
-
What to know as student loan collections resume
the explainer The restart comes as part of the Trump administration's reversal of Biden-era policies
-
'We already have the tools to do better'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
How to create your perfect bedscape
The Week Recommends Nighttime is the right time to get excited about going to bed
-
How to enjoy the coolest of coolcations in Sweden
The Week Recommends You won't break a sweat on Lake Asnen or underground at the Adventure Mine
-
One great cookbook: 'I Dream of Dinner (so you don't have to)'
The Week Recommends The endless ease and versatility of a painless dinner
-
Crime alongside friendship, death as unrelenting force, and a music star's album companion piece all star in May's movies
The Week Recommends The Weeknd is back on the big screen, Wes Anderson pulls another ensemble cast and a horror franchise about death gets a new life
-
TV to watch in May, including 'The Four Seasons' and 'Duster'
The Week Recommends A comedy from Tina Fey, a '70s crime thriller from J.J. Abrams and an adaptation from the pages of Judy Blume
-
5 refreshing books to read this May as you hop your way across spring
The Week Recommends A look at womanhood in the digital age, an ode to second chances and more
-
Some film franchises keep cranking out sequels and reboots. These are the ones that do it best.
the week recommends 'Shrek 5' is upon us. What other movie series have deserved this many follow-ups?
-
This Mother's Day, see the women in your life for who they are and gift them accordingly
The Week Recommends Meaningful gifts for your life's monumental women