Gone: David Morrissey keeps you guessing in ‘engrossing’ crime drama

‘Slow burn’ mystery about an ‘inscrutable’ headmaster’s missing wife

David Morrissey in Gone
David Morrissey plays ‘brooding’ headmaster Michael Polly
David Morrissey takes on “glowering”, “gloomy” characters with such ease, “you do rather start to worry for him”, said James Jackson in The Times. In ITV’s new crime drama, “Gone”, he stays true to form as Michael Polly, the “brooding” headmaster of a prestigious private school who becomes the prime suspect when his wife vanishes.

“Despite his buttoned-up surliness, surely he’s a good guy deep down, because isn’t Morrissey always that, too?” As with any crime drama worth its salt, “we really don’t know”. Polly displays troubling behaviour from the outset of this “sombre thriller”, showing a peculiar lack of concern when his wife goes missing, and failing to report her disappearance early on.

