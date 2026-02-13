Mail incoming: 9 well-made products to jazz up your letters and cards

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Composing a letter doesn’t have to become a lost art. Staying in (analog) touch is easy — and enjoyable — with these fun pens, stickers, cards and seals.

Good Juju Ink Butterfly Effect stationery set

Gilded paper will impress your recipients (Image credit: Good Juju Ink)

Everything you need to write a note is included in this beautiful, butterfly-themed set. In addition to the 20 gold foil-stamped paper sheets, you’ll find 20 gold metallic-lined envelopes, 20 gold foil-stamped butterfly seals and a ballpoint pen. The paper is keepsake quality, so expect your pen pal to keep your letter forever. ($45, Good Juju Ink)

Lamy Safari fountain pen

Using a fountain pen adds joy to letter writing (Image credit: Lamy)

Writing with a fountain pen is a “lovely rebuttal” to the “digital world,” especially when your instrument is the Lamy Safari, said Esquire. This “durable” pen’s steel nib is “wonderful” to use, and the molded grip is “easy to hold for long periods.” There are different nib widths to choose from (including an option for people who are left-handed), and each one “writes flawlessly, every time.” ($37, Lamy)

Papier Peacocks personalized notecard set

Leave your mark on a personalized note card (Image credit: Papier)

Papier is known for its high-quality, colorful stationery, and this stylish design is part of a collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Both the graceful peacock that adorns the front of each 5-by-7 card and the bold pattern based on its plume covering the back are inspired by the Art Nouveau work of early 20th-century illustrator Margaret Neilson Armstrong. Papier uses sustainably sourced premium paper, and you can feel it with every pen stroke. ($33 for 10 cards, Papier)

Pilot FriXion erasable retractable gel pens

The erasers really do work on these gel pens (Image credit: Pilot)

Mistakes happen, and these gel pens that “erase beautifully” will fix them, said Esquire. They also write smoothly, and each pack has a “vibrant” color palette, so your words appear “bold and not wishy-washy or muted.” ($20 per 8 pack, Office Depot)

Pipsticks Air Mail Accents washi tape

Add a touch of whimsy to your envelopes (Image credit: Pipsticks)

Decorate and seal your envelopes with this cute washi tape, featuring a retro-inspired Air Mail design. The removable tape sticks securely and adds a pop of color to all your special deliveries. ($4, Pipsticks)

Rifle Paper Co. Gemma Essentials card box

Keeping a box of cards on hand is always a good idea (Image credit: Rifle Paper Co.)

Whatever the occasion, this collection has a card for it. The set includes 15 floral themed, foil stamped cards for birthdays, thank yous, congratulations, friendship, sympathy and encouragement. They are all blank inside, so you personalize your message. ($34, Rifle Paper Co.)

Stickii Club sticker subscription

Join the Stickii Club for new stickers every month (Image credit: Stickii)

Stickii’s monthly sticker subscription will have you running to the mailroom or your front porch to see if your package has arrived. There are three styles to choose from — Cute, Vintage and Pop — with every themed pack featuring seven sticker sheets, three stationery items (like a notepad or stamp) and a storage insert. The “marvelous” and “intricately detailed” stickers are designed by indie artists, with a “huge variety” in every set, said Wired. ($12 a month per style, Stickii)

Tara Grangroth wildflower wreath address stamp

The stamp looks great with any ink color (Image credit: Minted)

Instead of writing your return address on every envelope, let this pretty stamp do the work. The wildflower wreath is an elegant statement, and because the stamp is made of high-quality rubber, it will show up clearly every time. ($36, Minted)

The Social Type wax seals

Wax seals are a snazzy way to secure an envelope (Image credit: The Social Type)

Self-adhesive wax seals let your personality shine. The Social Type has nearly a dozen different seal designs, and because they are already stamped, you don’t have to worry about heating the wax. Use the bright yellow sun for a cheerful message, skull and crossbones for Halloween greetings and fuchsia lips when you want your letter sealed with a kiss. ($16 per box of 10 seals, The Social Type)