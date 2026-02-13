Mail incoming: 9 well-made products to jazz up your letters and cards
Get the write stuff
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.
Composing a letter doesn’t have to become a lost art. Staying in (analog) touch is easy — and enjoyable — with these fun pens, stickers, cards and seals.
Good Juju Ink Butterfly Effect stationery set
Everything you need to write a note is included in this beautiful, butterfly-themed set. In addition to the 20 gold foil-stamped paper sheets, you’ll find 20 gold metallic-lined envelopes, 20 gold foil-stamped butterfly seals and a ballpoint pen. The paper is keepsake quality, so expect your pen pal to keep your letter forever. ($45, Good Juju Ink)
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Lamy Safari fountain pen
Writing with a fountain pen is a “lovely rebuttal” to the “digital world,” especially when your instrument is the Lamy Safari, said Esquire. This “durable” pen’s steel nib is “wonderful” to use, and the molded grip is “easy to hold for long periods.” There are different nib widths to choose from (including an option for people who are left-handed), and each one “writes flawlessly, every time.” ($37, Lamy)
Papier Peacocks personalized notecard set
Papier is known for its high-quality, colorful stationery, and this stylish design is part of a collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Both the graceful peacock that adorns the front of each 5-by-7 card and the bold pattern based on its plume covering the back are inspired by the Art Nouveau work of early 20th-century illustrator Margaret Neilson Armstrong. Papier uses sustainably sourced premium paper, and you can feel it with every pen stroke. ($33 for 10 cards, Papier)
Pilot FriXion erasable retractable gel pens
Mistakes happen, and these gel pens that “erase beautifully” will fix them, said Esquire. They also write smoothly, and each pack has a “vibrant” color palette, so your words appear “bold and not wishy-washy or muted.” ($20 per 8 pack, Office Depot)
Pipsticks Air Mail Accents washi tape
Decorate and seal your envelopes with this cute washi tape, featuring a retro-inspired Air Mail design. The removable tape sticks securely and adds a pop of color to all your special deliveries. ($4, Pipsticks)
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rifle Paper Co. Gemma Essentials card box
Whatever the occasion, this collection has a card for it. The set includes 15 floral themed, foil stamped cards for birthdays, thank yous, congratulations, friendship, sympathy and encouragement. They are all blank inside, so you personalize your message. ($34, Rifle Paper Co.)
Stickii Club sticker subscription
Stickii’s monthly sticker subscription will have you running to the mailroom or your front porch to see if your package has arrived. There are three styles to choose from — Cute, Vintage and Pop — with every themed pack featuring seven sticker sheets, three stationery items (like a notepad or stamp) and a storage insert. The “marvelous” and “intricately detailed” stickers are designed by indie artists, with a “huge variety” in every set, said Wired. ($12 a month per style, Stickii)
Tara Grangroth wildflower wreath address stamp
Instead of writing your return address on every envelope, let this pretty stamp do the work. The wildflower wreath is an elegant statement, and because the stamp is made of high-quality rubber, it will show up clearly every time. ($36, Minted)
The Social Type wax seals
Self-adhesive wax seals let your personality shine. The Social Type has nearly a dozen different seal designs, and because they are already stamped, you don’t have to worry about heating the wax. Use the bright yellow sun for a cheerful message, skull and crossbones for Halloween greetings and fuchsia lips when you want your letter sealed with a kiss. ($16 per box of 10 seals, The Social Type)
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
AI surgical tools might be injuring patients
Under the Radar More than 1,300 AI-assisted medical devices have FDA approval
-
‘Zero trimester’ influencers believe a healthy pregnancy is a choice
The Explainer Is prepping during the preconception period the answer for hopeful couples?
-
The environmental cost of GLP-1s
The explainer Producing the drugs is a dirty process
-
The 8 best superhero movies of all time
the week recommends A genre that now dominates studio filmmaking once struggled to get anyone to take it seriously
-
One great cookbook: Joshua McFadden’s ‘Six Seasons of Pasta’
the week recommends The pasta you know and love. But ever so much better.
-
How to navigate dating apps to find ‘the one’
The Week Recommends Put an end to endless swiping and make real romantic connections
-
February TV brings the debut of an adult animated series, the latest batch of ‘Bridgerton’ and the return of an aughts sitcom
the week recommends An animated lawyers show, a post-apocalyptic family reunion and a revival of a hospital comedy classic
-
Caribbean resorts that call for serious rest and relaxation
The Week Recommends Serenity is a flight away
-
February’s books feature new Toni Morrison, a sapphic love tale and a criticism of Mexican history
The Week Recommends This month’s new releases include ‘Autobiography of Cotton’ by Cristina Rivera Garza, ‘Language as Liberation’ by Toni Morrison and ‘Heap Earth Upon It’ by Chloe Michelle Howarth
-
Spoil those special someones with these charming Valentine’s Day gifts
The Week Recommends Make them ooh and aah
-
February’s new movies include rehab facilities, 1990s Iraq and maybe an apocalypse
the week recommends Time travelers, multiverse hoppers and an Iraqi parable highlight this month’s offerings during the depths of winter