What to look for in a reliable budgeting app

A budgeting app can be a great tool to ensure you are spending within your means and saving adequately. Many of the top apps today allow you to easily track and categorize your expenditures, set and work toward your financial goals and even forecast your cash flow in the future.

But no matter how many bells and whistles an app may have, if it does not actually serve your needs, you find it frustrating to use or it is otherwise unreliable, then it’s sure to become just another icon cluttering up your phone screen. As you peruse the myriad budgeting app options, take these factors into consideration.

Alignment with needs and preferences

Selecting an app that “matches your lifestyle makes budgeting much more manageable,” said Money . Contemplate what features you need — e.g. sharing access with a significant other, integrating investing , help tracking payments and subscriptions — and what style of budgeting may work best for you.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Also consider how much active management you want to put into budgeting. While “many budgeting apps connect with your accounts and pull data automatically” and even “automatically categorize your spending,” other apps will “encourage you to be more involved in the process, requiring you to manually categorize transactions,” said WSJ Buy Side , The Wall Street Journal’s research and commerce division.

Ease of use

Budgeting is not necessarily a fun activity as it is — so if a budgeting app is also frustrating or confusing to use, there is a very good chance you will not end up using it. When comparing different apps, look for those “that allow you to quickly input transactions, set budgets and track your spending without a steep learning curve,” said Community Choice Credit Union . User reviews and ratings can help in this evaluation, as people are likely to flag what did and did not work for them, as well as any areas they think could use improvement.

Affordability

While you should consider price, “don’t just gravitate toward the cheapest option” when choosing a budgeting app, said CNBC Select . After all, “spending money to help you save can be worthwhile in the long run.”

Some apps are entirely free, others may charge for certain premium features, and then there are those that require you to pay for a subscription. Often, however, you can get a free trial that will at least let you test out the app before purchasing.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Security