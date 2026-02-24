Pitt vs. Cruise: The AI clip that shook Hollywood

Forget the Valentine-friendly release of the new Wuthering Heights, said Nick Schager in the Daily Beast. In Hollywood, “the biggest film of the weekend, and maybe the year, is a 15-second short starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.” The clip seems to show the two stars in a rooftop fistfight, but it was generated by Seedance 2.0, a new AI tool, and it’s “so lifelike that it’s virtually indistinguishable from reality.” The concerned Irish filmmaker who posted it on X said he’d created it with a mere two-sentence prompt. The video went viral when Rhett Reese, a top screenwriter, reposted it along with the following comment, “I hate to say it. It’s likely over for us.”

The reaction from the rest of Hollywood was “swift and fierce,” said Katie Kilkenny in The Hollywood Reporter. The Motion Picture Association, representing major studios, and SAG-AFTRA, the actors union, issued harshly worded statements condemning Seedance for its unauthorized use of copyrighted content and of actors’ likenesses. Soon after, both Disney and Paramount sent cease-and-desist letters to ByteDance, the Chinese tech giant that owns Seedance as well as TikTok. When Hollywood faced a similar scare in late 2025 from an AI video generator created by OpenAI, unions, studios, and talent agencies banded together to push for changes, including the signing of licensing deals. In this case, ByteDance promised within a week of Seedance 2.0’s release to strengthen safeguards against rights infringement before the global rollout of Seedance later this month.

Not everyone was worried by the fake Cruise-Pitt clip or the other star-studded short videos created last week using Seedance, said Derrick Bryson Taylor in The New York Times. Rick and Morty writer-producer Heather Anne Campbell said in an interview, “I haven’t seen anything good yet. It’s all just garbage.” But Reese’s comments spread widely, and the co-writer of the Deadpool movies held firm to his judgment that Seedance’s technology represents an existential threat to many film careers. “In next to no time,” he said in a post, “one person is going to be able to sit at a computer and create a movie indistinguishable from what Hollywood now releases.”

