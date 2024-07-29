How Iron Man became Dr Doom
As Robert Downey Jr prepares to take on the famous villain role, we look at how he could plausibly play both characters
It is fair to say that nobody saw it coming when Robert Downey Jr. was unveiled as Marvel's Dr Victor von Doom. Before an ecstatic audience at Marvel's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Downey revealed himself in costume as the Fantastic Four villain, who will star in "Avengers: Doomsday", due to be released in May 2026, and a further instalment titled "Secret Wars".
The "Iron Man" star hung up his suit five years ago, having kickstarted the multi-billion dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) back in 2008. Downey's charismatic interpretation of Tony Stark helped propel the MCU to become the highest-grossing film franchise to date – earning the actor $50 million paydays in the process. But it has been a "challenge" for Marvel to find a protagonist to replace the large hole left by his retirement from the role, said The Hollywood Reporter, "giving Saturday's announcement all the more meaning".
How is this even possible?
While the announcement was met with an explosive reaction from the crowd, the immediate aftermath was one of confusion about Downey's return to the MCU as an entirely different character.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
While there are a lot more questions than answers at this point, said Jesse Schedeen on entertainment site IGN, "it's important to remember one thing – Iron Man and Doctor Doom have a long history together in Marvel's comic book universe".
Doom, an evil scientist with magic powers and a trademark metal mask, has tussled with Iron Man several times but "their relationship isn't always purely antagonistic". In Marvel Comics' "Civil War II" storyline from 2016, Doom even became the new Iron Man for a time after Tony Stark was left in a comatose state.
One possible workaround for the double casting is that "you'll never see Doom's face" behind his mask, said Den of Geek. That Downey Jr will play Doom with "no Stark-strings attached" is the most "simple explanation", agreed Forbes.
However, another option is that he will be played as an "evil Tony Stark variant". "That's not just pulled out of thin air", said Forbes, "there is actual comic source material precedent for this kind of storyline". The 75-year history of Marvel Comics includes countless variations on body-swap and alternate reality plotlines, and indeed "there are versions of Doctor Doom in the Marvel multiverse who actually are Tony Stark", said IGN.
This is the "more likely answer" for what is about to come, said Den of Geek. The MCU has dabbled increasingly in "multiverse" plotlines in recent movies and TV shows, and so it would not be a departure from form if this Doctor Doom comes from an alternate reality.
This Tony "may undergo some twisted inversion of the origin story seen in 2008's 'Iron Man', leaving him disfigured and retreating inside a powerful suit of armour to plot vengeance", said Schedeen.
Whether Downey's Doom is Victor von Doom or Tony Stark, "it may not matter much in the end", he concluded. This is a villain "who's egomaniacal to an extreme", a "twisted inversion of everything Iron Man stands for". "That's why you cast Robert Downey, Jr. as Doctor Doom. It's a chance for the MCU's most pivotal actor to play a completely different kind of character, but one who can have an equally profound effect on the future of this universe."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Vegan ice creams to try this summer
The Week Recommends Plant-based frozen desserts are growing fast and bursting with flavour
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Donald Trump's bitcoin obsession
The Explainer Former president's crypto conversion a 'classic Trumpian transactional relationship', partly driven by ego-boosting NFTs
By The Week UK Published
-
How to do F1: British Grand Prix 2025
The Week Recommends One of the biggest events of the motorsports calendar is back and better than ever
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
What we lose when a talented actor joins the Marvel universe
In the Spotlight There are some downsides to joining forces with the superhero juggernaut
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Movies to watch in February, from 'Argylle' to 'Drive-Away Dolls'
The Week Recommends A spy thriller tied to a real-life mystery, a solo Coen brother feature and more
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
TV to watch in January, from 'Echo' to 'Griselda'
the week recommends January brings a Queenpin's backstory, the return of Kingpin's apprentice and more
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
2024 Golden Globe nominations predictions: Will Barbenheimer dominate?
In Depth Plus: Which films will be nominated in a new category honoring blockbusters?
By Brendan Morrow Published
-
2023: the year of superhero fatigue
The Explainer The year may represent the end of an era for Hollywood
By Brendan Morrow, The Week US Published
-
TV to watch in December, from 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' to 'What If...?'
The Week Recommends Spend your December with Mr. D and Dr. Who
By Brendan Morrow, The Week US Published
-
The Marvels flop: end game for superhero box office streak?
Why everyone's talking about The 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe earned just $47 million on its opening weekend, prompting claims of 'superhero fatigue'
By Keumars Afifi-Sabet, The Week UK Published
-
Every MCU movie since 'Avengers: Endgame,' ranked
The Week Recommends How does 'The Marvels' stack up against Marvel's recent output?
By Brendan Morrow, The Week US Published