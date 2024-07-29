How Iron Man became Dr Doom

As Robert Downey Jr prepares to take on the famous villain role, we look at how he could plausibly play both characters

Robert Downey Jr at Comic Con in San Diego
Robert Downey Jr unveils himself as Dr Doom at Comic Con in San Diego on Saturday
(Image credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
It is fair to say that nobody saw it coming when Robert Downey Jr. was unveiled as Marvel's Dr Victor von Doom. Before an ecstatic audience at Marvel's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Downey revealed himself in costume as the Fantastic Four villain, who will star in "Avengers: Doomsday", due to be released in May 2026, and a further instalment titled "Secret Wars".

The "Iron Man" star hung up his suit five years ago, having kickstarted the multi-billion dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) back in 2008. Downey's charismatic interpretation of Tony Stark helped propel the MCU to become the highest-grossing film franchise to date – earning the actor $50 million paydays in the process. But it has been a "challenge" for Marvel to find a protagonist to replace the large hole left by his retirement from the role, said The Hollywood Reporter, "giving Saturday's announcement all the more meaning".

