Agatha All Along reviews: 'knowing and exceptionally well-executed'

Marvel's delectable witchy spin-off series is a perfect treat for Halloween season

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Marvel Television&#039;s &#039;Agatha All Along&#039;
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Marvel Television's 'Agatha All Along'
(Image credit: Chuck Zlotnick)
By
published

Kathryn Hahn's turn in Marvel's "WandaVision" as Agnes/Agatha, a dark witch masquerading as a nosy sitcom neighbour, was "too deliciously devious and charismatic" to "not be unleashed on a bigger scale", said Empire's Sophie Butcher. And in this nine-part Disney+ spin-off from Jac Schaeffer, the creator of "WandaVision", Agatha is back, having lost her powers after her climactic stand-off with Wanda.

Not only that, she is trapped in an alternate reality, where she believes herself to be a "'Mare of Easttown'-esque detective in a Scandi-inspired crime drama". It is only when "mysterious foe" Rio (Aubrey Plaza) and a young burglar known as Teen ("Heartstopper"'s Joe Locke) arrive that Agatha wakes up to reality and claws herself back to the real world. This "show-within-a-show" is both "knowing and exceptionally well-executed", said BBC Culture's Rachael Sigee.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Tv Disney Marvel
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week Staff
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸