Deadpool & Wolverine: 'comic-book equivalent of the Super Bowl'

The titular leads are on 'top form' in box office hit for Marvel

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine
"Deadpool & Wolverine" has taken a "record-shattering" $211 million at the US box office, making it the best-ever opening weekend for an R-rated movie.

It's also the sixth-biggest opening of all time for any film, said The Hollywood Reporter.

