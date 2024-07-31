Deadpool & Wolverine: 'comic-book equivalent of the Super Bowl'
The titular leads are on 'top form' in box office hit for Marvel
"Deadpool & Wolverine" has taken a "record-shattering" $211 million at the US box office, making it the best-ever opening weekend for an R-rated movie.
It's also the sixth-biggest opening of all time for any film, said The Hollywood Reporter.
"It's no secret that Marvel has been struggling recently," said Vicky Jessop in the London Evening Standard. Thankfully, though, Ryan Reynolds has "stepped in to save the day". "Deadpool & Wolverine" feels like the "comic-book equivalent of the Super Bowl: massive, glitzy, crammed to bursting with stars, blood-pumping action and an excellent soundtrack".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Directed by Shawn Levy (best known for the "Night at the Museum" franchise), the action follows Deadpool (Reynolds) who finds out his world's timeline is on the verge of collapse and recruits Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help him save it.
If you're a "deep-cut Marvel fan", said Olly Richards in Empire, you may want to bring "several changes of underwear" and "pre-book an ambulance", because "Deadpool & Wolverine" goes "hard on the in-jokes and wish fulfilment".
"It's a relentless onslaught of surprises designed to get audiences screaming and throwing popcorn in the air." Even if you're not one of the "franchise faithful", the "delightful" thing about the film is its ability to "bring everyone along for the ride" – including those who "don't know their Professor X from their X-23".
After a "slightly clunky set-up", things take a dangerous turn and the pair end up in a "wasteland full of banished superbeings" helmed by a "very bald, very bad" Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). Narratively, it's a bit "bumpy" to begin with, but as soon as Reynolds and Jackman are united, the "plot smooths out" and their "bickering chemistry" steals the show.
The duo are on "top form", said Mark Hughes in Forbes. Reynolds was "born to play Deadpool" and it's testament to Jackman's talent that he manages to craft a new version of Wolverine all over again. It's no insult to say that the movie "smartly" doesn't let the plot get in the way of telling a "fun story" carried by the magnetism of its stars.
But the action scenes are a "slog" and feel somewhat repetitive, said Caryn James on BBC Culture. The fights lean heavily on slow motion and feel about "as sophisticated as watching kids in the playground".
And "the baddies don't really matter", added the London Evening Standard, which unfortunately includes leading villain Cassandra Nova. Corrin "does the best with what they have" but the script is "flimsy".
All in all, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is "laser-focused" on its titular characters, said Empire. "There's no eye on the next chapter. It's all about right now and making sure the audience has the best time possible."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Katie Price has left the UK as arrest warrant issued
Speed Read Model says she is away 'working' after missing insolvency court hearing into her bankruptcy and £750,000 unpaid tax
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Future of generative AI: utopia, dystopia or up to us?
The Explainer Like most new technologies, the answer probably lies somewhere in between
By The Week UK Published
-
Gen Z is embracing underconsumption
under the radar Less is more
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
California's best wild swimming spots
The Week Recommends Skip the beach for these tranquil rivers and hot springs
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
6 sunshine-y hotels to visit before the summer is over
The Week Recommends Hit the beach, play golf and swim outside while you can
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
How Iron Man became Dr Doom
The Explainer As Robert Downey Jr prepares to take on the famous villain role, we look at how he could plausibly play both characters
By The Week UK Published
-
Vegan ice creams to try this summer
The Week Recommends Plant-based frozen desserts are growing fast and bursting with flavour
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
TV to watch in August, from 'Kaos' to 'The Umbrella Academy'
The Week Recommends A docuseries about Black Hollywood, a new show from the creator of 'Scrubs' and a contemporary spin on Greek mythology
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
7 dreamy products to help you sleep better on vacation
The Week Recommends Don't snooze on these sleep aids
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Leonora Carrington: Rebel Visionary – an exhibition of 'unearthly delights'
The 'captivating' show features over 70 pieces spanning everything from paintings to tapestries
By The Week UK Published
-
Patrick Bishop picks his five favourite books
The acclaimed historian chooses works by Ernest Hemingway, Richard Cobb and more
By The Week UK Published