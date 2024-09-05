TV to watch in September, from 'Agatha All Along' to 'The Penguin'
A 'WandaVision' spinoff, a DC Comics villain's starring turn and a silly Netflix original
September marks the start of Halloween season, which means spooky vibes and dressing up as someone other than yourself. This month's new releases will give you plenty of costume inspiration, as not one but two new prestige shows centered around comic book villains are debuting.
'English Teacher' (Sept. 2)
September has arrived, which means it is time to purchase school supplies (like "bouquets of newly sharpened pencils," to quote Nora Ephron) and switch on back-to-school programming. FX's new series "English Teacher" stars — and was created by — Brian Jordan Alvarez, who plays a gay educator named Evan Marquez working at a Texas public school. The comedy series is a "drier, snarkier, world-wearier older brother to Quinta Brunson's 'Abbott Elementary,'" said Angie Han at The Hollywood Reporter. Working at a high school is anything but easy, as Evan must contend with problems of a personal, professional and political nature. (Hulu)
'Emily in Paris' (Sept. 12)
The second half of this Netflix series' fourth season drops this month, and many critics are rejoicing, despite having no profound love for the show. "Emily in Paris" is "absurdly, adorably idiotic," said The Daily Beast; a "whirlwind of nonsense," said The Guardian; "insipid yet strangely alluring" said David Mack at Slate. The series follows the Parisian adventures of the titular Emily (played with vacant grace by Lily Collins), who apparently works in marketing. The show's creators are "determined to keep things as pretty, lighthearted and smooth-brained as Emily herself," Mack added. "This is television that wants you to have fun." (Netflix)
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Child Star' (Sept. 17)
Child stars get a bad rap for growing into troubled adults. But coming of age in the spotlight usually means growing up way too fast. A new documentary features interviews with — and archival footage of — a host of former Disney Channel actors and other Hollywood stars who found on-screen success at a young age, including Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, JoJo Siwa and Christina Ricci. The project also marks the directorial debut of Demi Lovato, a child-actor-turned-pop-star whose own career trajectory led her down a path of drugs and mental health struggles. (Hulu)
'Agatha All Along' (Sept. 18)
This alliterative new Marvel series is a spinoff of 2021's "WandaVision," only this time its sorceress Agatha Harkness' time to shine. Kathryn Hahn reprises her role as the titular witch, still trapped in Westview under a spell Elisabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff placed on her in the previous show's finale. Agatha is "forced to live out a true-crime drama as a detective investigating the murder of a young Jane Doe," said EW. The show gets its title from Hahn's "chart-topping song" — performed with campy aplomb in the first series — in which Agatha reveals herself to be Wanda's sneaky nemesis. (Disney+)
'The Penguin' (Sept. 19)
As the days get shorter and the nights grow colder, the light-hearted snark of Marvel gives way to the hardened grit of DC Comics. "The Penguin" won't feature any characters singing songs, but it does star an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as Gotham gangster Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, in what looks to be a "Sopranos" meets "Dark Knight" new chapter of the Batman saga. (Just do not expect Batman himself to show up.) "With Oz, you're in the city streets, you're in the grit and the muck and the grime," said showrunner Lauren LeFranc to SFX Magazine. "He's looking up, wanting to claw his way to the top." (HBO)
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others.
-
Pope urges climate action, unity at Jakarta mosque
Speed Read The pope and the mosque's top cleric signed a joint declaration encouraging religious tolerance and climate change action
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Teen kills 4 in Georgia high school shooting
Speed Read A student shot and killed two classmates and two teachers at Apalachee High School
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
DOJ charges 2 Russians for funding US far-right media
Speed Read Russia is running disinformation campaigns to influence US politics ahead of the 2024 election, officials say
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The Marriage of Figaro: 'lively' revival of Mozart's comedy 'zings along'
The Week Recommends David McVicar's 'ever-fresh' production is back at the Royal Opera House
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Engel Ayurpura: a boutique Ayurveda retreat in the Dolomites
The Week Recommends The tranquil Italian hideaway offers an array of specially tailored wellness programmes
By Ann Lee Published
-
Leave the crowds behind at these 7 sensational hotels
The Week Recommends Traveling in September means more room to explore
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Colin from Accounts, season two: an 'absolute joy to watch'
The Week Recommends The second series of Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall's hit TV comedy is 'every bit as good as the first'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
One great cookbook: 'Truly Mexican'
The Week Recommends A cookbook that will teach you the bones of one of the world's great cuisines
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Bad Ischl: discover the sleepy salt-mining town's cultural side
The Week Recommends Explore this Austrian town, the first rural Alpine destination to be crowned a European Capital of Culture
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Stout revival: a new chapter for the dark beer
The Week Recommends The dark beer has shaken off its 'rugby lad' image and is appealing to a wider demographic
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Mohammed Sami: After the Storm – a 'cunning' and 'highly intelligent' show
The Week Recommends The Iraqi artist brings 14 of his 'exhilarating' works to Blenheim Palace
By The Week UK Published