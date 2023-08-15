The rise and fall of the DC Extended Universe

The end of one of Hollywood's most high-profile failed franchises is in sight.

"Blue Beetle," which hits theaters Friday, represents one of the dying gasps of the zombie franchise known as the DC Extended Universe. So how did this interconnected world of superheroes come crashing down, and what lessons can Hollywood learn?

Origin story

In 2012, Marvel changed Hollywood forever with the success of "The Avengers." The studio's risky plan to give several superheroes standalone movies that slowly led into a crossover event paid off, producing one of the biggest blockbusters in history.

But at that point, Marvel's main comic book competitor, DC, was nowhere close to having its own version of "The Avengers" on the big screen. That year, Christopher Nolan concluded his "Dark Knight" trilogy, a series of Batman films that stood on their own. But DC had a Superman reboot from Zack Snyder, "Man of Steel," on the way, and it was announced that the movie could lead to more films in the same universe. Snyder's dark take was divisive, and "Man of Steel" received mixed reviews, but its box office performance was solid. So DC moved ahead with a cinematic universe, and a slate of 10 films was unveiled by 2014, including a "Man of Steel" follow-up and a two-part "Justice League" movie directed by Snyder.

Though Marvel released five films before its first major crossover event, the DC Extended Universe jumped into a team-up movie with its second installment: "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Snyder's 2016 film was tasked with not only being a "Man of Steel" sequel but setting up DC's equivalent of the Avengers, the Justice League, introducing Batman and Wonder Woman while teasing Aquaman, Cyborg, and the Flash. Snyder also had to make time to kill off Superman, setting up his future resurrection. The result, critics argued, was a mess, and reviews were disastrous. The consensus was that DC erred by rushing into its new universe and stuffing so much into a single movie. After a huge $166 million debut, the film collapsed in its second weekend.