Video games to play this winter, including 'Marvel Rivals' and 'Alien: Rogue Incursion'

A Star Wars classic gets remastered, and 'Marvel Rivals' pits players against superhero faves

Art from Indiana Jones and Great Circle
Immerse yourself in the world of Indiana Jones this winter
(Image credit: Bethesda/ Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

Wrapping up one year and kicking off another, winter is the perfect time to spend your holiday money and gift cards to re-up on new games. Marvel has already kicked off the season with a new multiplayer game, while other studios are readying their own dose of nostalgia with games set for the Indiana Jones, Star Wars and Alien franchises.

'Marvel Rivals'

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸