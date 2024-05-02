The bird flu fight is faltering

Are pandemic lessons going unheeded?

It's time to "demonstrate that we've learned the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic"
Joel Mathis, The Week US
America is stumbling in its battle against the bird flu. A mishmash of federal agencies are "slowing the country's ability to track and control" the virus, said The Washington Post, a faltering response that "has echoes of the early days of 2020" and the beginning of the Covid pandemic. There are reasons to be concerned: A Texas dairy worker was sickened by bird flu, the second U.S. case of human transmission. 

"This may be our last chance to halt bird flu in humans, and we are blowing it," Zeynep Tufekci said in The New York Times. There might be only one detected human case, but that's a flashing red light. "By the time we've detected 10, it's probably too late" to stop the spread, one expert said. The problem? Authorities don't seem to know what's going on, and they're not quickly sharing what they do know. It's all too reminiscent of the last viral disaster, but with an edge. "Four years later we have an added layer of polarization and distrust to work around."



Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

