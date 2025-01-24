Judge pauses Trump's birthright citizenship ban

A federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's 'unconstitutional' executive order to overturn birthright citizenship

Donald Trump supporter carries copies of the U.S. Constitution at his 2025 inauguration
Trump's team argues that children born to parents who aren't citizens or permanent residents are not covered under the 14th Amendment's birthright citizenship clause
(Image credit: Amid Farahi / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's executive order to overturn birthright citizenship, calling it "blatantly unconstitutional." Under the 14th Amendment, the U.S. is one of about 30 countries, mostly in the Americas, that grant citizenship to anyone born in the country.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

