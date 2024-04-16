The Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels case: a story of sex, money and power

Hush money trial is about 'Trump lying his way into office' in 2016, says one critic

Donald Trump leaves a Manhattan court room on this first day of his trial
Donald Trump is required to appear in person on most days of the New York court case, which could last months, hampering his campaign schedule
(Image credit: Jabin Botsford / Pool / Getty Images)
By The Week UK
published

Jury selection has begun in the first ever criminal trial of a former US president, with Donald Trump accused of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Dubbed Trump's "Trial of the Century" by The New Yorker, the case relates to a hush-money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, to cover up an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006.

