The week's big question: What lasting impact did the Access Hollywood tape have on our politics?

It made Trump untouchable in his first term

In the field of celebrity studies, we use the parameters of a famous person's image as a means of describing the sort of behavior they can get away with. If they have a pretty static, simple, inflexible image, people will be shocked by anything that's outside of those narrow bounds. If they have a textured, flexible one, they can push the boundaries of acceptable behavior. The most classic example: Back in the 1950s, Ingrid Bergman refused to participate in much image building, allowing a flat understanding of her as a devoted Swedish mother. When her affair with Roberto Rossolini was revealed, her image had no "flexibility" to accommodate it. It was a massive scandal that effectively ended her American career.

By 2016, Donald Trump had cultivated a celebrity image that was at once unified in message ("I am rich, and a businessman, and I do rich businessman things that you would also like to do") and amenable to revision. That a developer-turned-reality star had successfully navigated his way to the Republican presidential nomination was proof. He was also a known womanizer who lived his private life — including his sexual life — in public. That's part of why the Access Hollywood tape didn't end his campaign.

But the tape — and his party's reaction to it — did something novel for a popular celebrity: It removed the boundaries of his image entirely. There is no action, no belief, no revelation that could challenge the image of Trump. If Trump does it, it can be assimilated into his image. Separating children at the border, rejecting scientific advice about a global pandemic, returning to the White House, maskless, after contracting COVID, there are no limits, only Trump's hubris stretching as far as it's able. But an image, like any mass, can only stretch so far before it deteriorates altogether.