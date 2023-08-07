Who is Fani Willis, the DA leading the Trump probe in Georgia?

Fani Willis, the district attorney in Georgia's Fulton County, where former President Donald Trump is under investigation for allegedly attempting to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election result, said last week that she will reveal her charging decisions in the matter by Sept. 1. "The work is accomplished," she told NBC affiliate WXIA. "We've been working for two-and-a-half years. We're ready to go."

That work has not been without speed bumps. In early July, Trump's team attempted to disqualify Willis from the case and throw out evidence collected by a special grand jury last year, alleging that allowing the investigation to proceed violates the former president's constitutional rights. The DA was also recently the subject of at least one racist threat in which she was called the N-word and a "Jim Crow Democrat whore" and has since warned Fulton County commissioners to stay "alert" and "safe" ahead of the potential indictments. "Some people may not be happy with the decisions that I'm making," she added in her comments to WXIA. "And sometimes, when people are unhappy, they act in a way that could create harm."

At 51, Willis is the first Black woman to lead the Fulton Country DA's office, and in her almost 20 years as a prosecutor, she has "led more than 100 jury trials and handled hundreds of murder cases," per The New York Times. That dogged work ethic has hurt her family life, she told The Wall Street Journal, but her biggest and most career-defining case could be just getting started.

Growing up

As a kid, Willis spent lots of time in the courthouse with her father, "a former Black Panther and criminal defense lawyer who practiced in the Washington, D.C., area," reported the Times. She attended Howard University in the district and Emory Law School in Atlanta, where she eventually settled and began work in the prosecutor's office. Soon, she was "specializing in serious, complex crimes," including murders, though her "biggest case" at the time involved "helping lead the team that won multiple convictions in a notorious cheating scandal involving Atlanta Public Schools teachers and staff," per the Journal.