Trump guilty on all counts in hush money case

A New York jury found the former president guilty of a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election

Donald Trump reacts to guilty verdicts in hush money case
Trump could face a sentence ranging from community service to 4 years in jail
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

A New York jury on Thursday evening found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election by secretly paying off a porn actress to hide a politically damaging sex scandal. Trump is the first U.S. president convicted of a felony.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

