What an indictment means for Trump the 'Teflon president'

New York City officials are bracing for possible protests after a Manhattan grand jury reportedly voted to indict former President Donald Trump. The ex-president previously said that he expected New York authorities to arrest him, and urged his supporters to stick up for him, saying: "Protest, take our nation back!"

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has wrapped up its investigation and will reportedly charge Trump with unspecified charges related to falsifying financial records to hide a 2016 hush-money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels just ahead of Trump's election. Daniels claimed she had an affair with Trump years earlier, which Trump denied.

Upon hearing news of a forthcoming indictment, Republicans rushed to Trump's defense. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) discouraged GOP voters from taking to the streets, but said indicting Trump would be an "outrageous abuse of power by a radical D.A.." He called for House committees to look into pulling funding from the Manhattan district attorney's office and any other law-enforcement entity that is trying to "subvert our democracy" with partisan prosecutions. Former Vice President Mike Pence — who is one of Trump's likely rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination and recently called for Trump to be held accountable for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack — said the case "reeks" of "political prosecution." Could charges derail Trump's attempted political comeback, or is the case helping him by pressuring even his GOP critics to rally behind him?

'The weakest of charges'

Trump the "Teflon president" always knew "his MAGA followers would rush to his defense" if he were to be indicted, said David Siders and Adam Wren at Politico. "What became clear over the weekend was how quickly the rest of the Republican Party might follow." Trump has turned scandals to his benefit before. Remember the Access Hollywood tape? By sounding the alarm about a looming indictment, team Trump could "turn the impending indictment into a litmus test for the rest of the field: either defend the ex-president, they warned, or be labeled a leftist sympathizer."