Jack Smith asks appeals court to revive Trump case

Smith's team wants to reverse Judge Aileen Cannon's dismissal of the classified documents case

Special counsel Jack Smith
Smith told the court that Cannon, a 2020 Trump appointee, had made grievous legal errors
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Special counsel Jack Smith asked the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday to overturn U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's dismissal of the federal classified documents and obstruction case against Donald Trump. Smith told the court that Cannon, a 2020 Trump appointee, had made grievous and dangerous legal errors when ruling in July that Attorney General Merrick Garland had no legal authority to appoint special prosecutors.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

