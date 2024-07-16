Florida judge dismisses Trump documents case

Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that special counsel Jack Smith was improperly appointed

Donald Trump is driven from the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse on March 14, 2024 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Trump visited the courthouse for his case in front of District Judge Aileen Cannon regarding his criminal case related to taking classified records when he left the White House in January 2021.
Trump is now "unlikely to face another trial before Election Day"
(Image credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
inspeed read

What happened

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday dismissed the entirety of Special Counsel Jack Smith's classified documents case against Donald Trump. In her 93-page ruling, Cannon, a Trump appointee, argued that Smith's appointment as special counsel was unconstitutional. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Reads Donald Trump Trump Trial Aileen Cannon
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸