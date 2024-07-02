Biden slams Supreme Court immunity ruling

The "dangerous" ruling has left "virtually no limits on what the president can do"

President Joe Biden slams Supreme Court
The Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling grants Donald Trump and other former presidents broad immunity
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Joe Biden late Monday sharply criticized the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling granting Donald Trump and other former presidents broad immunity for "official acts during his tenure in office." In a brief White House address, Biden said the court's conservative majority invented a "dangerous" and "fundamentally new principle" that leaves "virtually no limits on what the president can do." Trump asked a New York judge to set aside his 34 state felony convictions in light of the ruling and delay his July 11 sentencing. The court's decision also means Trump won't face federal trial before the election for trying to overturn his 2020 loss.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

