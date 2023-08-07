Tanya Chutkan, the hardline judge overseeing Trump's election case

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted — again. This time, he is facing federal charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which eventually boiled over into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

While Trump's prior federal case, related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, is being overseen by a Republican judge that he appointed, this case will be overseen by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a staunch liberal who has "stood out as one of the toughest punishers of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol," The Associated Press reported. She has also ruled against the former president in his prior legal efforts, using some of the strongest language seen by a federal judge against Trump.

Chutkan's assignment to the former president's case "may worry Mr. Trump's legal team," BBC News noted, especially given her reputation for punishing Jan. 6ers — and because the indictment itself alleges that Trump directly "attempted to exploit the violence and chaos at the Capitol ... based on knowingly false claims of election fraud." But who exactly is Chutkan, and what might her previous judicial experience mean for Trump?

Judicial beginnings

Chutkan, 61, was born in Kingston, Jamaica. She began her journey to the bench with a BA in economics from George Washington University before obtaining her JD from the University of Pennsylvania, according to her profile from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Chutkan then worked as a trial attorney in Washington, D.C., where she "argued several appellate cases and tried over 30 cases, including numerous serious felony matters," her profile said. She eventually joined a private law firm with clients including "antitrust class action plaintiffs, as well as individual and corporate defendants involved in complex state and federal litigation."