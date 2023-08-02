Former President Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday in connection with his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and federal prosecutors allege that six people aided him in his "criminal efforts."

Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering. There are six co-conspirators listed in the indictment, who were not named and have not been charged. Prosecutors did provide descriptions of the individuals, and several media outlets have identified them based on this information and well-established facts on the case.

"Co-conspirator 1" is an attorney "who was willing to spread knowingly false claims and pursue strategies" that Trump's re-election campaign lawyers "would not." This matches up to Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and Trump's personal attorney, who went on a tour of battleground states in the wake of the 2020 election, claiming that widespread election fraud had occurred. The indictment also alleges that when an Arizona lawmaker asked this co-conspirator for proof that illegal votes were cast in the state, they responded, "We don't have the evidence, but we have lots of theories."

The indictment lists "co-conspirator 2" as an attorney who "devised and attempted to implement a strategy to leverage the vice president's ceremonial role overseeing the certification proceeding to obstruct the certification of the presidential election." This is John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who came up with the legal theory behind having former Vice President Mike Pence block the election certification.

"Co-conspirator 3" is an attorney who "filed a lawsuit against the governor of Georgia" and whose claims of voter fraud were "embraced and publicly amplified" by Trump, despite him saying privately that she sounded "crazy." This is Sidney Powell, a lawyer who appeared multiple times on Fox News to claim without evidence that voting machines were rigged and flipping Trump votes over to Biden. A lawsuit she filed against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Nov. 25, 2020, alleging that there was "massive election fraud" in the state, was dismissed less than a month later.

In the indictment, "co-conspirator 4" is described as a Justice Department official who "worked on civil matters and who, with [Trump], attempted to use the Justice Department to open sham election crime investigations and influence state legislatures with knowingly false claims of election fraud." This is Jeffrey Clark, who embraced Trump's election fraud claims so much that Trump wanted to make him acting attorney general. According to testimony given before the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Clark came up with an idea to send officials in battleground states letters stating the Justice Department had "identified significant concerns" about the vote and they should send a slate of pro-Trump electors to Congress.

"Co-conspirator 5" is an attorney who is alleged to have "assisted in devising and attempting to implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding." By cross-referencing quotes attributed to co-conspirator 5 with emails made public by the House Jan. 6 Committee report, it is clear this is Kenneth Chesebro, who was the first person to bring up the idea of sending fake slates of electors to Congress.

The identity of "co-conspirator 6" is still unclear. They are described as being a "political consultant who helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding" and sent an email to Giuliani listing lawyers in six swing states who could help them find fake electors.