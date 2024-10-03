When does early voting start in swing states?
A state-by-state guide to when voters can begin casting ballots in the battlegrounds
Procedures designed to increase voter turnout and improve accessibility by boosting the number of ways people can cast a ballot are part of what is known as "convenience voting." These practices became more widespread over the course of the 21st century, as policymakers began to seriously consider the difficulties some people have with voting in-person on Election Day — particularly low-wage workers, the elderly and those who lack access to reliable transit.
The best-known and most widely available form of convenience voting is early voting, which is where individuals can cast a ballot in-person, by hand-delivery or by mail in the days and weeks leading up to Election Day. Every state's procedures are different, though, so voters need to check with their state and local authorities about when, where and how to cast an early vote. If you are in a battleground state, follow these guidelines.
Arizona
Mail balloting was widespread and well-established in Arizona even before the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated interest in it, and the state still sees a disproportionate share of its electorate choose the voting method. In-person early voting and ballot drop-off begins 27 days before Election Day in Arizona, which falls on Oct. 9, 2024. In addition, voters choosing to vote by mail can begin receiving their ballots on Oct. 9.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Georgia
Early in-person voting and ballot dropoff begins on Tuesday, Oct. 15 in Georgia. Voters can choose any available polling place in their county to vote in person. Georgia also mails absentee ballots beginning on Oct. 7. Voters can get one for any reason, but must request it from the Georgia secretary of state's office. Voters must ensure that those ballots are received by 7 pm on Election Day.
Michigan
Michigan's early voting begins relatively late compared to other swing states, on Saturday, Oct. 26. Voters can also ask for an absentee ballot for any reason up to 40 days prior to Election Day, and the state started mailing them out on Thursday, Sept. 26. Most absentee ballots need to be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day, unless voters are overseas or in the military, in which case they need to be postmarked by Nov. 5.
Nevada
All registered Nevada voters receive a mail ballot unless they opt out of the system. Mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received within four days of the election. In-person early voting begins 17 days before the Nov. 5 general election, on Oct. 19, and ends four days prior to Election Day, on Nov. 1. As in many other states, individuals can choose from a list of authorized polling places for in-person early voting.
North Carolina
North Carolina was scheduled to be the first state to begin sending out mail ballots on Sept. 11, but the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that independent Robert F. Kennedy's name be struck from the ballot, forcing officials to reprint the ballots at the last minute. The new ballots were sent out on Sept. 21. Absentee mail ballots can be requested for any reason and must be received by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. In-person early voting begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 and concludes at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Voters can choose between a list of early voting locations in their county.
Pennsylvania
The Keystone State has the most complicated early voting practices of all the swing states. There is no traditional in-person early voting, only what the state calls "in-person absentee balloting" in certain counties. That process can begin 50 days prior to the election — which would have been Sept. 16 this year — but has been held up by various court cases about the state's mail balloting laws. That means voters who wish to vote early will need to either apply for an absentee ballot online or download and mail an application to their county board of elections. Applications must be received by Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. Pennsylvanians are encouraged to contact their county board of elections to see if and when these options are available. In-person absentee balloting has already begun in some Pennsylvania counties and will conclude on Oct. 29.
Wisconsin
Just as in Pennsylvania, there is significant variation by municipality and county in terms of when early voting starts in Wisconsin. Early in-person absentee balloting begins on Oct. 22, and ends on Nov. 3, but the exact dates and times are set by the Badger State's cities, towns and villages. You can also apply for an absentee ballot by mail; ballots must be returned no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee mail ballots have already begun to be sent out and received by the state.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.
-
Mexico's first woman president has unprecedented power but an uncertain future
In the Spotlight Claudia Sheinbaum has promised to continue her predecessor's legacy
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
4 tips for coping with election anxiety and stress
The Week Recommends Election news is hard to circumvent. But navigating the politically charged season does not have to be stressful.
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Detailed map of fly's brain holds clues to human mind
Speed Read This remarkable fruit fly brain analysis will aid in future human brain research
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden, Harris visit storm-hit North Carolina, Georgia
Speed Read President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took separate tours of the south to view the catastrophic damage from Hurricane Helene
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
How Trump's 'dark' rhetoric could motivate undecided voters
Talking Points 'This is a dark — this a dark speech,' Trump said in Wisconsin
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Vance, Walz face off in vice-presidential debate
Speed Read In the last scheduled debate of this election season, JD Vance and Tim Walz disagreed but stayed civil
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Will 'weirdly civil' VP debate move dial in US election?
Today's Big Question 'Diametrically opposed' candidates showed 'a lot of commonality' on some issues, but offered competing visions for America's future and democracy
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Is Texas about to put a Democrat in the Senate?
Today's Big Question Colin Allred is gaining on Ted Cruz
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Gerald Ford, the only president to survive two assassination attempts
The Explainer The story behind two September 1975 attempts to kill America's 'accidental president'
By David Faris Published
-
Why is Marine Le Pen on trial?
The Explainer French politician stands to lose more than her freedom if found guilty of embezzling EU funds
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-