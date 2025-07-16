Grijalva wins Democratic special primary for Arizona

She will go up against Republican nominee Daniel Butierez to fill the US House seat her father held until his death earlier this year

Adelita Grijalva hugs a supporter at a primary election-night party at El Casino Ballroom
(Image credit: Rebecca Noble / Getty Images)
What happened

Adelita Grijalva has become the Democratic nominee for Arizona's 7th Congressional District, taking more than 60% of the votes. She will go on to face Republican nominee Daniel Butierez in the race to fill the House seat vacated by her late father, Rep. Raúl Grijalva.



Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

