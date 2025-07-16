Grijalva wins Democratic special primary for Arizona
She will go up against Republican nominee Daniel Butierez to fill the US House seat her father held until his death earlier this year
What happened
Adelita Grijalva has become the Democratic nominee for Arizona's 7th Congressional District, taking more than 60% of the votes. She will go on to face Republican nominee Daniel Butierez in the race to fill the House seat vacated by her late father, Rep. Raúl Grijalva.
The 54-year-old Grijalva beat out four other candidates, including the 25-year-old Gen Z activist Deja Foxx, who "ran on a platform of generational change and challenging the old guard," said The Washington Post.
Who said what
Grijalva said her success was a win for the "progressive movement my dad started in Southern Arizona more than 50 years ago." The race had been considered a test for a Democratic Party "grappling with generational tensions within its ranks," said The Hill. When faced with a choice between continuity and generational change, "voters decided to stick with what they knew," said The New York Times.
What next?
Grijalva is "all but guaranteed" to beat Butierez in the September 23 special election, said the Times. She would become Arizona's first Latina congressional representative.
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
