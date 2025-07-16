Grijalva wins Democratic special primary for Arizona

What happened

Adelita Grijalva has become the Democratic nominee for Arizona's 7th Congressional District, taking more than 60% of the votes. She will go on to face Republican nominee Daniel Butierez in the race to fill the House seat vacated by her late father, Rep. Raúl Grijalva.

The 54-year-old Grijalva beat out four other candidates, including the 25-year-old Gen Z activist Deja Foxx, who "ran on a platform of generational change and challenging the old guard," said The Washington Post.

Who said what

Grijalva said her success was a win for the "progressive movement my dad started in Southern Arizona more than 50 years ago." The race had been considered a test for a Democratic Party "grappling with generational tensions within its ranks," said The Hill. When faced with a choice between continuity and generational change, "voters decided to stick with what they knew," said The New York Times.

What next?

Grijalva is "all but guaranteed" to beat Butierez in the September 23 special election, said the Times. She would become Arizona's first Latina congressional representative.