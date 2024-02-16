Pittsburgh, a city of multitudes

It has the moniker of City of Steel, but there is much more to Pittsburgh than industry. It is also a rousing city of museums, great food and beloved sports teams.

Play ball! (Or hockey)

The Pittsburgh Pirates call PNC Park home (Image credit: Justin Berl / Getty Images)

Depending on when you visit, you can catch a football, baseball or hockey game. The Pittsburgh Steelers play at the Acrisure Stadium, while the Pittsburgh Pirates' home base is PNC Park. And the Pittsburgh Penguins can be found at PPG Paints Arena. If it happens to not be a game day, you can still swing by PNC Park for a stadium tour.

Soak in the culture

The Andy Warhol Museum has the world's largest collection of his work (Image credit: Jeffrey Greenberg / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

You should definitely consider a pop by the Andy Warhol Museum. Warhol was born and raised in Pittsburgh, and the museum has the world's largest collection of his work and archival materials. His art is on display alongside pieces by contemporary artists "that resonate with Warhol's life and work," and the museum promises that "you'll always see something different" during each visit.

A giant dinosaur greets visitors at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History (Image credit: Raymond Boyd / Getty Images)

The Andy Warhol Museum is one of the four Carnegie Museums, along with the Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History and Carnegie Science Center. The Museum of Art was founded by Andrew Carnegie to showcase the "old masters of tomorrow," and today it has more than 100,000 objects in its collections, from paintings to sculptures to digital media. The Museum of Natural History has its own vast collection of flora, fauna and artifacts gathered by botanists, anthropologists, entomologists and zoologists during research expeditions.

The Mattress Factory is known for its eclectic contemporary exhibitions (Image credit: Jin Wu)

The Mattress Factory is all about the avant-garde. There is "always something surprising" going on at this contemporary museum, Lonely Planet said, "from pitch-black sensory deprivation rooms to surreal caricature galleries to oddly angled experiments in room layout." It is a welcoming space, and often visitors can meet with the installing artists.

Original set pieces from "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" can be found at the Heinz History Center (Image credit: Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

The Heinz History Center focuses on the accomplishments of Western Pennsylvanians, and that is why it is known as Pittsburgh's "people museum." It covers six floors, with such artifacts as original set pieces from "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" and the world's oldest Jeep. Of course, there is also an exhibition dedicated to Heinz ketchup.

See the sights

The Strip District has a global flair (Image credit: peeterv / Getty Images)

Take a trip around the world in The Strip District, home to international markets, delis, sidewalk vendors and all kinds of restaurants and food carts. If you want pizza, Thai, sushi, tacos or a burger, you will find it here. This was once an industrial hub, and it is fun to walk through the old buildings that have been converted for modern use.

The Duquesne Incline has gorgeous views of the city (Image credit: drnadig / Getty Images)

Pittsburgh has two funiculars, the Duquesne Incline and the Monongahela Incline, which both take riders up steep slopes. The views are great from each, and with round-trip fares only $5 for the Duquesne and $3.50 for the Monongahela, the ride is a breathtaking steal.

The Carrie Blast Furnaces became a national landmark in 2006 (Image credit: Dominick Reuter / AFP via Getty Images)

Go back in time and see Pittsburgh during its industrial days. Rivers of Steel offers several guided tours at the Carrie Blast Furnaces, with visitors hearing stories about what it was like to work there and how iron was made at the site.

Eat like a local

Pierogies are a Pittsburgh staple, and everyone has their favorite place for these Polish dumplings. The Pittsburgh City Paper polled its readers on the best pierogies, and Pierogies Plus took the top spot, followed by Apteka and Cop Out Pierogies. Pierogies Plus is in McKees Rocks, just a few minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, and their website says if you "want more authentic pierogies, you'll have to fly to Warsaw or Krakow." They serve a few types of pierogies, including plain potato, sauerkraut and potato and hot sausage, as well as other Eastern European faves like stuffed cabbage and noodle haluski.

The most famous sandwich place in Pittsburgh is Primanti Bros., which tops its grilled meat sandwiches with fries and sweet-and-sour coleslaw. There are multiple locations, including one at PNC Park. These are not the only sandwich spots in town, though. Pittsburgh Magazine praised Food for Thought's traditional Reuben as well as its Pittsburgh Reuben, which swaps the corned beef for kielbasa. There's also Stoke's Grill, where you can get a pretzel sandwich. Try the Hitch, with roasted turkey, Swiss cheese and honey mustard.

Bar Marco opened more than a decade ago but remains "one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh — and not just because it's located in an old firehouse," Pittsburgh Magazine said. Diners enjoy coming here for homemade pasta and bread and cocktails like the Persimmon to Speak, made with dark rum, persimmon and cinnamon. Call ahead to secure a reservation in the wine cellar.

On the sweeter side, there's Prantl's Bakery, known for its burnt almond torte. The sweet treat is a yellow cake with custard between the layers and buttercream and toasted almonds on top. It has several spin-offs as well, including cheesecake, chocolate and raspberry versions.

A historic stay

The Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh feels historic, and that is because it is. The downtown hotel is located inside a 1903 Beaux-Arts style building that offers a grand first impression. The interior is thoroughly modern, with "whimsical, colorful design as well as original art and sculpture decorating the space," Travel + Leisure said. Amenities include yoga mats in every room, an evening wine hour, coffee and tea service in the morning and use of Micro Kickboard scooters and bicycles. There is also an on-site restaurant, The Commoner, and the rooftop Biergarten that is open during warm weather.