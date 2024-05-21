Is Biden in denial about his bad polls?

Voters haven't started paying attention to the presidential race, he says

Joe Biden sitting, drinking coffee in a burning room
Some of Biden’s fellow Democrats worry he’s in denial about his weaknesses with voters
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

The polling for President Joe Biden's re-election campaign doesn't look so good for him: The numbers show him trailing Donald Trump in key battleground states. But somehow this isn't setting off alarms inside his campaign. Why? "President Biden doesn't believe his bad poll numbers, and neither do many of his closest advisers," Axios said. Biden instead is telling donors, advisers and the press that he's doing better than those numbers suggest. "While the press doesn't write about it, the momentum is clearly in our favor," he said.

Some of Biden's fellow Democrats worry he's in denial about his weaknesses with voters, The Hill said. "Let's cut through the BS, on the three top issues — inflation, immigration and the war in Gaza — he's in the toilet," one strategist said. But the president's team is brushing off the naysayers, said The New York Times. "The reality is that many voters are not paying close attention to the election," said a Biden campaign pollster, "and have not started making up their minds." There is, after all, roughly half a year to go before Election Day.

Joe Biden Donald Trump 2024 Presidential Election
Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

