Hit Man: a 'sizzling romance' and 'tense action flick' rolled into one
Richard Linklater's latest film is 'richly enjoyable'
Richard Linklater is known for films "that play with the passage of time", such as his award-winning "Boyhood", which was shot over more than a decade, said Robbie Collin in The Daily Telegraph. "But he also does a nice line in comedies about local eccentrics", such as "School of Rock"; and "Hit Man" fits "neatly into this second group".
Based (loosely) on a true story, it stars Glen Powell as Gary, a mild- mannered psychology lecturer from New Orleans who has a second job as an investigator, gathering evidence for the police against embittered lovers plotting to have their partners killed. "His MO is to pose as a professional assassin – a man-in-black type he gives the name 'Ron'." He then catches would-be clients "ordering the hit". Gary gets in a pickle, however, when he falls for Madison (Adria Arjona), a beautiful divorcée who wants to rid herself of a toxic ex.
The film "trips along on great writing" and Linklater's "witty, light-touch direction", but what makes it "especially pleasurable is Powell and Arjona's naturally steamy rapport. Here is a screen couple who look like they really do want to take each other to bed." It's easy to root for them and to pardon their "mounting misdeeds".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Co-written by Powell and Linklater, Hit Man is "a sizzling romance, a hilarious dark comedy and a tense action flick all rolled into one, with a light sprinkle of philosophy on top", said Larushka Ivan-Zadeh in the Daily Mail. "If you don't find this one in cinemas, be sure to catch it on Netflix come 7 June." There are plenty of tiresome films about assassins out there, and "the heart might sink" at the thought of yet another, said Danny Leigh in the FT. "But wait!" This is a "richly enjoyable" charmer that carries off a "clash of tones that would capsize most films".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Top Sunak aide Craig Williams bet on general election date
Speed Read Parliamentary private secretary to the PM apologises for £100 'flutter' as gambling watchdog inquiry gets underway
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Taylor Swift vs. The Beatles: who's bigger?
In the Spotlight With US megastar's 'Eras' tour arriving in Liverpool, comparisons to the Fab Four and Beatlemania abound
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
'Musk blurred boundaries with women at SpaceX'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Zanele Muholi at Tate Modern: a 'delightful' yet 'devastating' show
The Week Recommends The acclaimed South African photographer captures their subjects with 'unflinching directness'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
8 touring productions to see this summer before they end their runs
The Week Recommends Is four movie adaptations sufficient for one season?
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Take a hike with these 8 helpful products
The Week Recommends Be prepared for almost anything on your trek
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Isles of Scilly: discover the abundant joys of island life
The Week Recommends Ramble, sail and feast your way around Scilly to experience a region like no other
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
Silent travel: life-changing or just another wellness fad?
The Week Recommends From lower stress levels to better sleep, these secluded retreats promise a slew of benefits
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
All the comedians to see on tour this summer
The Week Recommends Let your hair down at some stand-up shows
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Ivy Pochoda's 6 favorite books that explore the dark side of human nature
Feature The thriller writer recommends works by Cormac McCarthy, Rachel Kushner, and more
By The Week Staff Published
-
6 sturdy homes built of brick
Feature Featuring a white-painted bungalow in California and a car company building-turned-home in Ohio
By The Week Staff Published