Hit Man: a 'sizzling romance' and 'tense action flick' rolled into one

Richard Linklater's latest film is 'richly enjoyable'

Glen Powell and Adria Arjona in Hit Man.
Powell and Arjona's 'naturally steamy' rapport is 'pleasurable' to watch
(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

Richard Linklater is known for films "that play with the passage of time", such as his award-winning "Boyhood", which was shot over more than a decade, said Robbie Collin in The Daily Telegraph. "But he also does a nice line in comedies about local eccentrics", such as "School of Rock"; and "Hit Man" fits "neatly into this second group". 

Based (loosely) on a true story, it stars Glen Powell as Gary, a mild- mannered psychology lecturer from New Orleans who has a second job as an investigator, gathering evidence for the police against embittered lovers plotting to have their partners killed. "His MO is to pose as a professional assassin – a man-in-black type he gives the name 'Ron'." He then catches would-be clients "ordering the hit". Gary gets in a pickle, however, when he falls for Madison (Adria Arjona), a beautiful divorcée who wants to rid herself of a toxic ex. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
From The Magazine The Week Recommends
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸