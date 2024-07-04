A Quiet Place: Day One – the 'pleasant surprise of the summer'
Silence is golden in this prequel to the popular 2018 apocalyptic thriller
An apocalyptic thriller about deadly alien invaders who are blind but have ultra-sonic hearing, "A Quiet Place" (2018) "tapped into that collective childhood memory of stern teachers or parents warning us not to make a peep", said Brian Viner in the Daily Mail. Now, following 2020's "excellent" "A Quiet Place: Part II", we have a prequel, showing how the horror began – and it's magnificent.
Directed this time by Michael Sarnoski, it stars a superb Lupita Nyong'o as Sam, a poet with terminal cancer who is visiting New York with her pet cat Frodo when the aliens attack, and who is soon warned to "Shhh!" – because it has become clear that to have any hope of surviving, you must not make a sound.
Sam, however, is dying anyway, and is determined to have one last slice of pizza, so she sets off through the sci-fi hellscape to reach a restaurant in Harlem, with a needy English law student (Joseph Quinn) she has picked up along the way. The result is one of the finest films of the year – gripping, immaculately paced, and surprisingly touching.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Day One" is "well made and well acted", said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian. But "the hideous novelty" of the set-up "is leaking a little from" what we must now call the "A Quiet Place franchise".
The film is perhaps not "desperately" bold or innovative, said Robbie Collin in The Telegraph. As the third part, it was never likely to be. But, as our two protagonists pick their way through "the wreckage of Manhattan", it does enough "to keep viewers' hearts at constant throat altitude".
This film is the "pleasant surprise of the summer so far". See it in a cinema, because part of the fun is being in an audience trying to maintain "the collective hush". And don't bring crisps.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Endgame 1944: the 'superb' story of a vital Second World War battle
The Week Recommends Jonathan Dimbleby's book explores the confrontation between Stalin's Red Army and Hitler's troops
By The Week UK Published
-
Andy Murray: Britain's greatest sportsperson?
Talking Point Injury denies Scot a final singles appearance at Wimbledon but his place in history is assured
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Zombie mortgages are on the rise again. Here's what to know about them.
The Explainer Second mortgages homeowners thought were settled can cause some serious problems
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Endgame 1944: the 'superb' story of a vital Second World War battle
The Week Recommends Jonathan Dimbleby's book explores the confrontation between Stalin's Red Army and Hitler's troops
By The Week UK Published
-
Starlight Express: Andrew Lloyd Webber musical 'more preposterously OTT' than original
The Week Recommends 'Head-spinning' show about roller-skating trains is a lot of fun
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Movies to watch in July, from 'Twisters' to 'Longlegs'
The Week Recommends The sequel to a '90s action classic, a much-anticipated new horror and a '60s rom-com
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Malaysia travel guide: the true Asia, two ways
The Week Recommends Combine a city break in Kuala Lumpur with island relaxation on Langkawi for the best of multicultural Malaysia
By Kari Wilkin, The Week UK Published
-
How does The Bear season three measure up?
The Week Recommends Ayo Edebiri's character Sydney is 'somewhat sidelined' but her directorial debut is a high point
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
TV to watch in July, from 'Lady in the Lake' to 'Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer'
The Week Recommends A docuseries for 'Mindhunter' fans, a Roland Emmerich epic and Natalie Portman's TV lead debut
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
6 polished homes in Indiana
Feature Featuring a home library in Fort Wayne and a 25-meter indoor pool in Indianapolis
By The Week Staff Published
-
Conn Iggulden recommends 6 unforgettable books with historical themes
Feature The British author recommends works by Patrick O'Brian, Richard Dawkins, and more
By The Week US Published