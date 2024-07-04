A Quiet Place: Day One – the 'pleasant surprise of the summer'

Silence is golden in this prequel to the popular 2018 apocalyptic thriller

Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn in A Quiet Place: Day One
Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn star in this gripping addition to the apocalyptic franchise
An apocalyptic thriller about deadly alien invaders who are blind but have ultra-sonic hearing, "A Quiet Place" (2018) "tapped into that collective childhood memory of stern teachers or parents warning us not to make a peep", said Brian Viner in the Daily Mail. Now, following 2020's "excellent" "A Quiet Place: Part II", we have a prequel, showing how the horror began – and it's magnificent. 

Directed this time by Michael Sarnoski, it stars a superb Lupita Nyong'o as Sam, a poet with terminal cancer who is visiting New York with her pet cat Frodo when the aliens attack, and who is soon warned to "Shhh!" – because it has become clear that to have any hope of surviving, you must not make a sound. 

