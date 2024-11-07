Anora: Sean Baker's 'startlingly wise and tender' film is his most 'vivid creation yet'

"Frenetic and funny, fiery and profane", Sean Baker's "brilliant" new film, "Anora" is a "screwball Cinderella tale", said Xan Brooks in The Guardian.

The "boisterous New York caper", which won the coveted Palme d'Or at Cannes in May, is sure to turbo-charge Baker's career, vaulting him towards "greatness". But it's a "joint triumph"; Mikey Madison "gives a performance for the ages" in the title role of Anora – the film's "flawed, fearsome heroine".

