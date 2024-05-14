Why Cannes 2024 is shaping up to be the most dramatic yet
Organisers face controversies on multiple fronts, from a potential stand-off with Iran to rumours of a 'secret list' of industry predators
Throughout its 78-year history, the Cannes Film Festival has been "criss-crossed by the political struggles of its time", said Le Monde.
Yet 2024 promises to be a particularly dramatic iteration of the annual festival of cinema, with "every misstep, or supposed misstep, tarnishing the duty of exemplarity that its status imposes", the paper added.
With the line-up including Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" and the much-anticipated "Mad Max" sequel "Furiosa", the 77th Cannes Film Festival has been billed the "most mouth-watering in years" for cinephiles, said France 24. But off-screen, "darker plotlines abound, reflecting a backdrop of turmoil both in France and abroad".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
France's #MeToo moment
The sword of Damocles hovering over the run-up to Cannes 2024 has been the rumoured circulation of a "secret list" of alleged abusers in the film industry, said The Guardian. The list has been "described as 'explosive'", and Cannes organisers have "set up a crisis management team" in case the names are published during the festival.
The aftershocks of the #MeToo movement are still reverberating through the industry and particularly in France, where the fallout "has been slower and more nuanced than in America", said The Guardian.
Festival organisers have attempted to tread the fine line of directing focus on the artistic programme without fanning the flames by appearing to silence the conversation. French actor Judith Godreche, who earlier this year accused two directors of raping her as a teenager, will be premiering her #MeToo-inspired short film "Moi Aussi" at Cannes.
The jury is chaired by "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig, and includes Eva Green, "one of the more prominent actors to have accused Harvey Weinstein of making inappropriate advances" said The Guardian. Also, setting a "more progressive tone", Meryl Streep, British director Andrea Arnold and Universal Studios chair Donna Langley are to receive major achievement awards this year.
Lights, camera, strike
"Labour unrest is also on the horizon," said Variety. A collective representing hundreds of festival employees is calling for strike action to protest upcoming changes to French labour laws "that will see their unemployment indemnities slashed by more than half".
At a pre-opening cocktail party for festival staff, attendees clapped and cheered the group's leader, while members of the collective distributed stickers and badges drawing attention to the precarious situation of freelance festival workers.
Cannes vs. Iran
Politics are never far from the forefront at Cannes, and this year is no different. As well as a film line-up that includes "The Apprentice", in which Sebastian Stan plays a young Donald Trump, current events are expected to hang over proceedings off-screen. Although demonstrations along the Croisette have been banned during the festival, the conflict in Gaza is "almost certain to spark some form of protest", said France24.
But perhaps less expected was the dramatic escape of Iranian film director Mohammad Rasoulof, who fled his home country for Europe last week after an appeals court upheld a verdict sentencing him to eight years in prison and flogging. The acclaimed filmmaker was found guilty of making films and public statements amounting to "collusion with the intention of committing a crime against the country’s security", according to his lawyer's statement on social media.
Other offences, including filming without correct permits and allowing female actors to be filmed without a hijab, related to the making of his film "The Seed of the Sacred Fig", which premieres at Cannes next week.
Rasoulof's departure from Iran has "spurred speculation" that the director will attend, said France24, "potentially setting the stage for an unprecedented showdown with the Islamic Republic", which has exerted pressure on festival organisers to cancel the screening.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebecca Messina is the deputy editor of The Week's UK digital team. She first joined The Week in 2015 as an editorial assistant, later becoming a staff writer and then deputy news editor, and was also a founding panellist on "The Week Unwrapped" podcast. In 2019, she became digital editor on lifestyle magazines in Bristol, in which role she oversaw the launch of interiors website YourHomeStyle.uk, before returning to The Week in 2024.
-
Rwanda law suffers Northern Ireland setback
Speed Read Belfast High Court finds Illegal Migration Act clashes with Good Friday Agreement human rights provisions
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Royal Hideaway Corales Beach, Tenerife: sleek hotel offering culinary adventure
The Week Recommends Discover the island's volcanic beauty and black sands from this adults-only hideaway
By William Leigh Published
-
Is the UK economy returning to normal?
Today's Big Question Tories claim UK has 'turned a corner' while Labour accuses government of 'gaslighting' public
By The Week UK Published
-
Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake: how real is the feud?
In the spotlight Beef between Californian rapper and Canadian hip-hop star goes 'nuclear' with diss tracks full of serious allegations
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Movies to watch in May, from 'Furiosa' to 'The Fall Guy'
The Week Recommends A low-fi A24 horror, a May-December romance inspired by Harry Styles and more
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
8 movie musicals that prove the screen can share the stage
The Week Recommends The singing and dancing, bigger than life itself
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
So bad, so good: the best worst movies
The Week Recommends These films are as enjoyable as they are terrible
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Pundits are mixed on the real possibility of Alex Garland's 'Civil War'
Talking Point Some say the film's events aren't that far from reality, but others are less convinced
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The remarkable comedy of Julio Torres
The Explainer His latest endeavor, "Problemista," continues his peerless artistic run
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
5 movies to watch in April, from 'Civil War' to 'Monkey Man'
The Week Recommends Violence, politics and Sasquatches?
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
How 'Star Wars' ripped off 'Dune'
Under the Radar Quite a few people believe that George Lucas ripped off Frank Herbert's sci-fi universe. So does Herbert himself.
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published