Longlegs: 'nerve-jangling and devilishly bleak' horror film

Nicolas Cage gives perhaps the most 'terrifying' performance of his career as the titular serial killer

Maika Monroe as FBI agent Lee Harker in Longlegs.
Maika Monroe stars as FBI agent Lee Harker, who is assigned to track down an elusive suspect played by Cage
You could easily mistake "Longlegs" for "just another serial killer flick", said Tom Shone in The Sunday Times. But, in fact, it is something far rarer: "a horror film that gives you a bona fide case of the heeby-jeebies". 

Set in Oregon in the 1990s, it stars Maika Monroe as FBI agent Lee Harker, whose uncanny, almost supernatural, talent for rooting out murderers lands her with a special assignment: to track down an elusive suspect dubbed Longlegs (Nicolas Cage). His MO is to persuade previously respectable men to murder their own wives and children, and then to kill themselves. 

