Longlegs: 'nerve-jangling and devilishly bleak' horror film
Nicolas Cage gives perhaps the most 'terrifying' performance of his career as the titular serial killer
You could easily mistake "Longlegs" for "just another serial killer flick", said Tom Shone in The Sunday Times. But, in fact, it is something far rarer: "a horror film that gives you a bona fide case of the heeby-jeebies".
Set in Oregon in the 1990s, it stars Maika Monroe as FBI agent Lee Harker, whose uncanny, almost supernatural, talent for rooting out murderers lands her with a special assignment: to track down an elusive suspect dubbed Longlegs (Nicolas Cage). His MO is to persuade previously respectable men to murder their own wives and children, and then to kill themselves.
The idea that drives "Longlegs", an idea "shared by only the very best horror films", is a thoroughly terrifying one – "that true horror does not reside in something outside menacing us, but the thoughts we can't control bubbling up inside of us".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Only about once every two or three years does a horror-thriller as good as Longlegs lope into view," said Tim Robey in The Daily Telegraph. Director Osgood Perkins fills every "sickly vista" with "an inescapable menace"; and "nested away" within the film is "perhaps the most terrifying performance of Cage's career".
In the first half, we only get "cropped glimpses" of him – but "brace yourself for his strangely motherly set of lips", his "hideous wig", his habit of "gradually screaming", and his penchant for "nonsense rhymes".
"Nerve-jangling and devilishly bleak, 'Longlegs' is easily the front-runner for the scariest movie of 2024," said Jen Yamato in The Washington Post. Cage "cranks the dial, sealing his 'Longlegs' as one of the great horror villains"; and "even the end credits are cleverly designed to ensure viewers linger in a state of visceral unease, letting the dread sink in".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Today's political cartoons - July 18, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - the precarious president, violent double standards, and more
By The Week US Published
-
How close are we to finding a cure for ageing?
Today's Big Question Tests on mice show treated animals live 25% longer and the breakthrough could be used for humans
By The Week UK Published
-
The EU's landmark AI Act 'rushed' out as countdown begins on compliance
The Explainer 'We will be hiring lawyers while the rest of the world is hiring coders' – Europe's warning about new AI legislation
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
A guide to Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024
The Week Recommends It's the biggest arts festival in the world, with more than 1,600 shows coming to the Scottish capital this August
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The best TV shows set in Chicago
The Week Recommends The Windy City makes for some great and gritty television
By David Faris Published
-
The CIA by Hugh Wilford: 'lively and original' history of America's spy agency
The Week Recommends The book has been dubbed a 'must-read' for those interested in intelligence and national-security affairs
By The Week UK Published
-
The Jetty: Jenna Coleman is 'magnetic' in 'claustrophobic' crime thriller
The Week Recommends BBC's new four-part show keeps viewers 'hooked' until the end
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Travel is all fun and games with these 7 products that keep kids engaged
The Week Recommends Because no one wants to hear an incessant, 'Are we there yet?'
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Bodø: discover Norway's vibrant cultural capital
The Week Recommends The town has undergone a major transformation from sleepy Arctic outpost to thriving tourist destination
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Laura van den Berg's 6 favorite books with hidden secrets
Feature The author recommends works by Patricia Lockwood, Gillian Flynn, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 charming homes in saltbox style
Feature Featuring an outdoor shower in Massachusetts and antique stone walls in New York
By The Week Staff Published