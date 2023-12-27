2024 film releases: most anticipated new movies

Sign up to The Week's Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations

Joker: Folie à Deux

The "Joker" sequel is "shaping up to be the biggest film of 2024", said GQ , and Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are "coming for their second Oscars". Gaga will take on the "next iteration" of Harley Quinn in "Joker: Folie à Deux", which "somehow" is a musical. "This isn't a joke, if you pardon the pun." Release date: 4 October 2024

Gladiator 2

It's been more than 20 years since Russell Crowe "wowed audiences" as Maximus in the original "Gladiator", said Angel Shaw on ScreenRant , and it's "taken this long for a sequel to become a reality". "Gladiator 2" will feature a brand new gladiator, with Paul Mescal as a "grown-up Lucius", and a "star-studded cast" including Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn. Release date: 22 November 2024

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

"After leaving off from 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', the story continues," said IMDb . This animation is expected to "tie up the cliffhanger" left for Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and his crew in the previous film, said MovieWeb.com . And "most of the voice cast" from the franchise's second instalment, including Oscar Isaac and Hailee Steinfeld, will be appearing again. Release date: TBC

Dune: Part II

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the "highly anticipated" sequel to the "sci-fi hit" will see Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem return for part two, said Today . Florence Pugh and Austin Butler also co-star. Release date: 1 March 2024

Beetlejuice 2

Say "Beetlejuice" three times and (Michael Keaton will be freed from the shackles of nostalgia driven franchise retreads) "you get a new sequel", said GQ . Almost 40 years later, the "spooky-kooky gang" is reassembling for another seance. Keaton returns "front and centre" as the "chequer-suited ghoul compère" and he is joined by "a handful of the O.G.'s" – Winona Ryder as Lydia and Catherine O'Hara as her mum, Delia – and a "hot set of newbies", including Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe. Release date: 6 September 2024

Mufasa: The Lion King

"Lion King" fans will have to wait until the end of 2024 to see the Mufasa spin-off. Serving as a prequel to Disney's 2019 live-action remake, said Kevin McCall on Collider , it will explore Mufasa's backstory and "his rise to be the king of Pride Rock". Aaron Pierre will voice a younger Mufasa, with Kelvin Harrison Jr set to star alongside him as Scar. The film will also feature Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and John Kani, who "reprise their roles" as Pumbaa, Timon and Rafiki, respectively. Release date: 20 December 2024

The Fall Guy

"We've got a good feeling" about "The Fall Guy", said Fiona Ward in Glamour , the new action-comedy movie starring "fan favourites" Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. Described as a "love letter to action movies and the hard-working and under-appreciated crew of people who make them", the film is based on the 1980s TV show of the same name and combines "action, comedy and romance in one seamless blend". Release date: 3 May 2024

Alien: Romulus

This "blood-soaked space horror series" has had "quite a journey" since visionary filmmaker Ridley Scott first "snuck it aboard pop culture back in 1979", said Simon Bland on Yahoo! Movies . Fede Álvarez's "Alien: Romulus" will be the seventh feature film in the primary "Alien" storyline and the ninth feature overall to feature the "Xenomorph". Release date: 16 August 2024

The Garfield Movie

A "pretty memorable orange tabby" with a "penchant for lasagna" is set to hit the big screen, said USA Today . In the upcoming animated comedy, Garfield, voiced by Chris Pratt, and his "loyal and silent canine companion" Odie will leave their "perfectly pampered life" to participate in a "high-stakes heist" with Garfield's long-lost father, a scruffy street cat named Vic, voiced by Samuel L. Jackson. Release date: 24 May 2024

IF