Spotify Wrapped: a slave to the algorithm?

Some listeners aren't convinced by the streaming platform's AI features – or what they say about their music habits

Illustration of a wise monk listening to music atop a mountain
Spotify Wrapped gives users a personalised round-up of their listening habits and this year included an individual AI-generated podcast
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Spotify has released its annual holiday present to subscribers – Wrapped, a colourful compilation of most-played tracks and listening insights personalised for each user. But this year "the whole experience felt more like getting socks for Christmas", said Maya Georgi in Rolling Stone.

Thanks to AI and Spotify's ever-evolving algorithm, some say the standard of Wrapped has dropped, feeding users repetitive and reductive recommendations. It's an entertaining concept, "but as a reflection of our taste, it's a poor substitute for a mix or playlist curated by human rather than artificial intelligence", said Tom Gatti in The New Statesman.



