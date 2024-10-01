'Stunningly lifelike' AI podcasts are here

Users are amazed – and creators unnerved – by Google tool that generates 'human' conversation from text in moments

Photo collage of a vintage robot toy driving a bulldozer, gathering up little plastic men with microphones and speech bubbles
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

The latest innovation in artificial intelligence has made podcasting easier, but made differentiating between humans and artificial intelligence harder. A new text-to-voice feature of Google's AI-powered software NotebookLM can transform written words, such as news articles or blog posts, into an artificially generated conversation between two AI hosts.

The result is "so natural and realistic that there is no way you'd believe you weren't listening to two real people talking", said TechRadar senior editor Graham Barlow, who generated an eight-minute podcast from a blog post. After listening, "the world simply wasn't the same any more; I no longer had confidence that I could tell what was real and what wasn't".

Abby Wilson
