Spines and the rise of AI book publishers

New publishing venture has been roundly condemned by industry figures

Photo collage of a sausage making machine being loaded with cut up words, producing word jumbles
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Book industry figures have described the team behind a publishing AI startup as "dingbats", "opportunists" and "extractive capitalists".

The new company, Spines, will charge authors between $1,200 and $5,000 to have their books edited, proofread, formatted, designed and circulated with the help of artificial intelligence, but it's already cooked up a storm in the book world.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

