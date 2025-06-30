IAEA: Iran could enrich uranium 'within months'

The chief United Nations nuclear inspector, Rafael Grossi, says Iran could be enriching uranium again soon

IAEA Director Heneral Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi
(Image credit: Christian Bruna / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

The chief United Nations nuclear inspector, Rafael Grossi, told CBS News Sunday that Iran could be enriching uranium again in a "matter of months." President Donald Trump, meanwhile, repeated on Fox News his initial assertion that Tehran's nuclear program was "obliterated like nobody's ever seen before," arguing that the bunker-buster bomb strikes he had ordered a week earlier "meant the end to their nuclear ambitions, at least for a period of time."

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

