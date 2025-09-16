Why ‘anti-Islam’ bikers are guarding Gaza aid sites
Members of Infidels MC, who regard themselves as modern Crusaders, are among private security guards at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites
Members of an anti-Islamic US biker gang are helping run the security operations at controversial humanitarian aid sites in Gaza.
At least seven members of the Infidels MC gang are in leading roles overseeing the sites backed by Israel and the Trump administration, at which hundreds of Palestinians have been killed.
‘Patriotic Americans’
Set up in 2006 by US military veterans of the Iraq war, Infidels MC members regard themselves as modern Crusaders, using the Crusader cross as their symbol.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The group once held a pig roast in what it called “defiance” of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and rejects the “radical jihadist movement”, according to its mission statement. Its members vow that it “will support the fight against terrorism as military members, contractors in support of the military, and as patriotic Americans supporting our fighting forces from the homeland”. It calls for new members who want to fight “against Islamic extremism”.
The group’s connection with UG Solutions, a private contractor providing security at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites, was first reported last month by Zeteo. It revealed that Johnny Mulford, an alleged Infidels member also known as “Taz”, was the lead contact for UG Solutions.
When BBC investigative reporters emailed Mulford to ask about the link between UG Solutions and Infidels MC, he hit “reply all” and told members not to respond to the broadcaster, accidentally revealing the identities of 10 Infidels working in Gaza.
According to a former contractor, at least 40 of about 320 people hired to work for UG Solutions in Gaza were recruited from Infidels MC, seven of them in senior positions. The firm confirmed that it doesn’t screen people out for what it called “personal hobbies or affiliations unrelated to job performance”.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
‘Controversial’ linchpin
In response to a BBC enquiry about the presence of Infidels MC at the site, the GHF said it has “a zero-tolerance policy for any hateful, discriminatory biases or conduct”.
The foundation has become the controversial “linchpin” of an aid system designed to “wrest distribution away” from the UN organisations that have done most of the aid work in the region since the war began in 2023, said The Associated Press.
It’s not clear who is funding the GHF, which is backed by Israel and the US. It gained control of aid distribution operations after Israel demanded an alternative plan for delivering aid, accusing Hamas of siphoning off a significant portion of the aid entering Gaza, but the UN has denied that there has been any significant diversion of aid to Hamas. It says the GHF allows Israel to use food as a weapon, violates humanitarian principles and is ineffective at delivering aid.
US senators have raised concerns over rising death tolls near aid sites, and the foundation’s “apparent coordination” with the Israeli army and its “reported use” of private military contractors linked to intelligence operations, said The Guardian.
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
China: Xi seeks to fill America’s void
Feature Trump’s tariffs are pushing nations eastward as Xi Jinping focuses on strengthening ties with global leaders
-
Rebrands: Bringing back the War Department
Feature Trump revives the Department of Defense’s former name
-
Supreme Court: Will it allow Trump’s tariffs?
Feature Justices fast-track Trump’s appeal to see if his sweeping tariffs are unconstitutional
-
Has Israel’s Qatar strike scuppered a ceasefire?
Today’s Big Question Netanyahu ‘gambles’ on ‘overwhelming strength’ rather than diplomacy in attack on Hamas negotiation team in Doha
-
Israel targets Hamas leaders in Qatar airstrike
Speed Read Hamas said five low-level leaders were killed in the attack
-
What are the Abraham Accords and why are they under threat?
The Explainer The 2020 agreements would be 'undermined' if Israel annexes West Bank, UAE warns
-
What is Tony Blair's plan for Gaza?
Today's Big Question Former PM has reportedly been putting together a post-war strategy 'for the past several months'
-
UN votes to end Lebanon peacekeeping mission
Speed Read The Trump administration considers the UN's Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to be a 'waste of money'
-
How Israel's 'Legitimisation Cell' is justifying journalist killings in Gaza
The Explainer Evidence suggests a secret intelligence unit is portraying Palestinian journalists as Hamas operatives
-
Israeli double strike on Gaza hospital kills 20
Speed Read The dead include five journalists who worked for The Associated Press, Reuters and Al Jazeera
-
Settling the West Bank: a death knell for a Palestine state?
In the Spotlight The reality on the ground is that the annexation of the West Bank is all but a done deal