UN votes to end Lebanon peacekeeping mission

The Trump administration considers the UN's Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to be a 'waste of money'

TOPSHOT - A convoy of Lebanese army military vehicles drive past a portrait of the late leader of Iran&#039;s Islamic revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, at a UN checkpoint manned by Ghanaian peacekeeping forces in the coastal southern Lebanese city of Tyre, 08 September 2006. The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is tasked with enforcing a fragile truce between Israel and Hezbollah militants, and supporting the Lebanese army as it takes up positions in southern Lebanon.
Lebanese army military vehicles at a UN checkpoint in Tyre, 2006
(Image credit: Awad Awad /AFP / Getty Images)
What happened

The United Nations Security Council Thursday voted unanimously to wind down its peacekeeping mission in Lebanon by the end of 2026, after nearly five decades of operation. The mandate for the U.N.'s Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), renewed annually since 1978, had been set to expire on Sunday.

Who said what

UNIFIL, "initially created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops" after Israel's 1978 invasion, has "played a significant role in monitoring the security situation" in southern Lebanon for decades, said The Associated Press. It has also "drawn criticism from both sides" and from the Trump administration, which views UNIFIL as a "waste of money." Israel considers the U.N. force "toothless," The New York Times said, while Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group that has "long dominated" southern Lebanon, sees UNIFIL "as sympathetic to Israel."

The Trump administration had "pushed for an end to UNIFIL since taking office in January and has already overseen cuts in U.S. funding to the force," Al Jazeera said. But Lebanon and European governments pushed back against a quick dissolution, arguing that Lebanon's military is not yet ready to take over the area, giving Hezbollah a window to regroup from last year's drubbing by Israel.

What next?

In January 2027, UNIFIL will begin a yearlong "orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal" of its 10,800 personnel and equipment from Lebanon, the U.N. said. The goal is to leave "Lebanon fully in charge of southern security."

