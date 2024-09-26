Who controls Lebanon?
Confronting Hezbollah would be an 'automatic recipe for civil war' within the highly sectarian state
A year of escalating violence between Hezbollah and Israel has exposed Lebanon's ineffectiveness as a state. While Hezbollah's militia is a designated terrorist organisation, and the world's biggest non-state army, the Iran-backed movement's political wing is the dominant force in the complex power-sharing arrangement of Lebanese politics.
The growing threat of an Israeli ground invasion into southern Lebanon, Hezbollah's stronghold, has put the Lebanese government's capacity to respond in the event of all-out war under scrutiny.
What did the commentators say?
Lebanese politics is "characterised by a corrupt, sectarian structure", after its many years of bloody civil war, said Dr Lina Khatib and Jon Wallace for Chatham House.
Religion plays a crucial and somewhat paralysing role. A Maronite Christian must serve as president, a Sunni Muslim as prime minister and a Shia Muslim as the speaker of Parliament. All religious sects are represented in the government, the military and the civil service, and political parties are "defined more by religious affiliations than economic or social policy".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The system may look like an attempt to "ensure equality", but it is more of a "division of power between the elites" rather than a recipe for "ensuring good governance". The effect is a "weak, corrupt, patronage-based system", and a government "largely made up of competing bureaucratic fiefdoms rather than a single unit attempting to govern the Lebanese state".
Hezbollah is the "dominant Shia force in Lebanon's politics" – and the "most influential political organisation" in the country. "It probably could take over the Lebanese state by force, but it is far more effective to exercise power in Lebanon's weak state without taking on responsibilities of office."
The group effectively operates as a "state within a state", said The Times in an editorial. Its "heartland" is Southern Lebanon, a predominantly Shia Muslim area where the group stays within "easy striking distance" of Israel. That border area is a "no-go zone" for Israeli civilians, thanks to Hezbollah's Iran-supplied rockets – tens of thousands have already fled.
Many Hezbollah leaders have been "culled" by exploding pagers and airstrikes, but the group still maintains an "enormous network of subterranean tunnels" shielding more troops and weapons – over a much wider area than those of Gaza. If Israel does mount a ground invasion, or even keep up its current level of airstrikes, the consequences for southern Lebanese civilians on the other side of the border will be "dire". But for too long, a "shadow terrorist state has poisoned the well of Lebanon's national life, depriving it of sovereignty, stability and prosperity", said The Times "The demise of the so-called Party of God cannot come soon enough."
What next?
Hezbollah's militia is a designated terrorist group, but it is also a "legitimate and constitutional" political force, said Euronews. So when Hezbollah unilaterally targets Israel, Lebanon's other political forces are "completely paralysed".
Meanwhile, Lebanon's army is "nowhere to be seen", said the news site. It is "not even trying" to shoot down Israeli missiles. Its absence, and its "insufficient weaponry", casts doubt on Lebanon's "capacity to confront a major conflict".
If the Israeli army does turn airstrikes into a "boots-on-the-ground operation", the Lebanese military will be faced with a "major dilemma". Khalil Helou, an on-leave general and a professor of geopolitics at St Joseph University of Beirut, said the army had been "left to itself" in the crisis. "Now whoever commands the army, whoever is the commander-in-chief of the army, they must take the decisions that they find suitable," he said.
"To confront Hezbollah is an immediate and automatic recipe for civil war," said Helou. The army's "absolute priority" is Lebanon's internal stability. It has never used its force to disarm Hezbollah, but has also avoided confrontation with Israel's forces when Israel invaded in 2006, despite the bombing of some of its bases.
Should Israel launch a ground invasion, the most likely scenario is that the Lebanese army withdraws, and lets Israel and Hezbollah fight it out.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
'Wuthering Heights' and the Robbie-Elordi casting row
Talking Point The casting of Barbie and Elvis is 'fundamentally, egregiously wrong' in Emerald Fennell's new film
By The Week UK Published
-
The countries that could solve the UK prisons crisis
The Explainer Britain's jails are at breaking point, and ministers are looking overseas for solutions
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
'Ludwig': David Mitchell's new quaint and quirky British detective drama
The Week Recommends The BBC's new cosy crime drama is the 'role of a lifetime' for Mitchell
By The Week UK Published
-
What might be next for Trump if he loses the 2024 election?
Today's Big Question The former president has said he will likely not run again in 2028
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How a kidnapped pilot put Free Papua movement in the spotlight
Under the Radar New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens was held for 19 months, drawing international attention to violent insurgency in Indonesia
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon kill at least 492
Speed Read It was the deadliest day between Israel and Hezbollah in decades
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How much support does Hezbollah have in Lebanon?
Today's Big Question 'Political and social powerhouse' is backed along sectarian lines, though all sides are likely to rally behind the group should war with Israel break out
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published
-
Will Harris or Trump fix the national debt?
Today's Big Question Both candidates have big spending plans
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Hezbollah vows revenge for Israel pager bombs
Speed Read Hassan Nasrallah said Israel will be punished for explosive attacks; meanwhile, Israel carries out more strikes
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Why is Germany cracking down on migration?
Today's Big Question New border rules test the European Union
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Lebanon hit again with exploding devices
Speed Read 20 people were killed and over 450 injured after Hezbollah-issued walkie-talkies detonated in second attack attributed to Israel
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published