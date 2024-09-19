Lebanon hit again with exploding devices
20 people were killed and over 450 injured after Hezbollah-issued walkie-talkies detonated in second attack attributed to Israel
What happened
At least 20 people were killed in Lebanon Wednesday and more than 450 injured after Hezbollah-issued walkie-talkies detonated, the government said. Lebanon was still reeling from thousands of exploding Hezbollah pagers that killed 12 people, including two young children, and wounded about 2,800 on Tuesday. The sophisticated remote blasts were widely attributed to Israel, which hasn't confirmed or denied its involvement.
Who said what
The scale of the sabotage "deeply unsettled" Hezbollah, The Wall Street Journal said. The explosions maimed hundreds of its fighters, revealed serious security breaches and "exposed the identities of thousands of Hezbollah operatives, many of whom worked covertly — a coup for Israeli intelligence and a likely surprise for some Hezbollah members' relatives and neighbors."
The explosives-laced pagers, from an Israeli intelligence front company in Hungary, "began shipping to Lebanon in the summer of 2022 in small numbers," The New York Times said, citing 12 officials briefed on the operation. Production ramped up after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah ordered militants to ditch their phones and carry the low-tech communication devices in February. The exploding walkie-talkies had "new batteries that arrived in a recent shipment" and were "distributed to a narrower range of Hezbollah members," the Journal said.
The "potentially indiscriminate casualties" from exploding handheld devices in homes, shops, cars, cafes — "where the holder of the pager happened to be" — raised concerns, The Associated Press said. "Weaponizing an object used by civilians is strictly prohibited" under international law, said Mary Ellen O'Connell, a law professor at Notre Dame, to the outlet.
What next?
Nasrallah was expected to deliver a major speech today. The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to meet Friday to discuss the pager blasts, at Algeria's request.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Teamsters decline to endorse Trump or Harris
Speed Read The 1.3-million-member labor union broke three decades of precedent by choosing not to endorse a candidate
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The Reeds at South Lodge: lakeside hideaways are the perfect country escape
The Week Recommends Take a dip in the lake, a few steps from your own private sanctuary in the South Downs
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Today's political cartoons - September 19, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - dangerous classrooms, looming conspiracies, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Teamsters decline to endorse Trump or Harris
Speed Read The 1.3-million-member labor union broke three decades of precedent by choosing not to endorse a candidate
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Arizona official sues to bar 100K from local voting
Speed Read A large number of residents who have not submitted citizenship documents might be prevented from voting in the battleground state's elections
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Hezbollah hit with exploding pagers, blames Israel
Speed Read At least 11 people in Lebanon were killed, and 2,800 others were wounded
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'We simply haven't built enough new housing'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Suspect lurked 12 hours at Trump course, fired no shots
Speed Read Ryan Routh, 58, did not have Trump in his line of sight when the Secret Service apprehended him
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ohio governor slams attacks on Haitian migrants
Speed Read Mike DeWine condemned the conspiracies boosted by Donald Trump and JD Vance about immigrants eating people's pets
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Mexico ratifies contentious judicial overhaul
Speed Read The reform pushed through by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will require all judges to be elected
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Judge axes North Dakota's near-total abortion ban
Speed Read A judge in the Republican-dominated state overturned the ban, citing a woman's 'fundamental right'
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published