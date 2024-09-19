Lebanon hit again with exploding devices

20 people were killed and over 450 injured after Hezbollah-issued walkie-talkies detonated in second attack attributed to Israel

An exploded walkie-talkie in Lebanon, after reported remote attack by Israel
An exploded walkie-talkie in Lebanon
(Image credit: Suleiman Amhaz / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US



What happened

At least 20 people were killed in Lebanon Wednesday and more than 450 injured after Hezbollah-issued walkie-talkies detonated, the government said. Lebanon was still reeling from thousands of exploding Hezbollah pagers that killed 12 people, including two young children, and wounded about 2,800 on Tuesday. The sophisticated remote blasts were widely attributed to Israel, which hasn't confirmed or denied its involvement.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
