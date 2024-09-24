Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon kill at least 492

It was the deadliest day between Israel and Hezbollah in decades

Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
More than 1,600 others in Lebanon were wounded
What happened

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 492 people in Lebanon Monday, including 35 children and 58 women, and wounded more than 1,600 others, Lebanon's health ministry said. Israel early this morning said it had struck about 1,600 Hezbollah targets and the operation was ongoing. Hezbollah fired about 250 rockets and drones into Israel Monday, Israel's military said.

