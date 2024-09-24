Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon kill at least 492
It was the deadliest day between Israel and Hezbollah in decades
What happened
Israeli airstrikes killed at least 492 people in Lebanon Monday, including 35 children and 58 women, and wounded more than 1,600 others, Lebanon's health ministry said. Israel early this morning said it had struck about 1,600 Hezbollah targets and the operation was ongoing. Hezbollah fired about 250 rockets and drones into Israel Monday, Israel's military said.
Who said what
Monday was the "deadliest day of Israeli attacks in Lebanon since at least 2006," the last time Israel and Hezbollah engaged in all-out war, The New York Times said, and the "pace and intensity of the airstrikes" were even greater. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel does not "wait for the threat — we take action before it." He also recorded a message warning civilians in southern and eastern Lebanon to evacuate and "get out of harm's way now." Turkey said Israel was trying to "drag the entire region into chaos."
Hezbollah has been firing rockets and drones at Israel since the Gaza war started following Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack, and Israel has responded with it own strikes, but the dramatic escalation and rising civilian death toll in the past week mark a "very worrying shift," risking a "full-scale war," David Wood at the International Crisis Group said to The Washington Post. "Until now, there had been a real effort to minimize civilian casualties because that is what is likely to trigger a massive operation."
What next?
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it was "in everyone's interest" to resolve this conflict "quickly and diplomatically." Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said that "in light of increased tensions in the Middle East," the U.S. is "sending a small number of additional U.S. military personnel" to join the 40,000 troops stationed in the region.
