Israel, Hezbollah trade rocket fire, avert war

The cross-border skirmish stopped short of all-out war, though Hezbollah said it will only halt attacks following a cease-fire in Gaza

Israeli fighter jet destroys Hezbollah drone over Israel
(Image credit: Jalaa Marey / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Israel and Hezbollah exchanged their heaviest fire in years yesterday as Israeli fighter jets struck thousands of missile launchers in southern Lebanon and Hezbollah sent hundreds of rockets and drones into Israel. The intense cross-border skirmish was a "dramatic but contained escalation that stopped short of all-out war," The Washington Post said.




Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

